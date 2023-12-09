RPL: Mbaoma Hits Brace As APR Trounces Gorilla FC

Victor Mbaoma scored twice to spearhead APR to a whooping 4-1 victory over Gorilla on Friday night at Kigali Pele Stadium, with Bosco Ruboneka delivering three superb assists.

Thierry Froger responded adroitly to many questions that were raised following APR’s forgettable scoreless draw against Gasogi United on Tuesday evening. The fans stormed out of the stadium after the draw, chanting “We don’t have a coach.

The reigning champion had had a subpar performance in the recent Rwanda Premier League matches, having drawn three of four games.

However, Thierry Froger’s side bounced back quickly on their matchday 14 contest against Gorilla as they racked up a thumping 4-1 win.

The game was delayed due to the opening ceremony of the 13th Inter-Parliamentary Games held at Kigali Pele Stadium. The visitors started positively with Ismael Nshimirimana heading in Ruboneka’s superb pass in the 30th minute to register his first goal for APR.

APR doubled the lead when the skipper Fitina Omborenga crossed for Mbaoma to cleverly slam in the second goal in the 58th minute.

Then, Moussa Gatera’s men rallied to cut the deficit and equalise. Their efforts were rewarded in the 65th minute when Cedric Mavugo fired at goal, and the ball deflected off Christian Ishimwe to go into the corner of the net.

Through the hosts’ dominance, Mavugo scored a backheel goal a few minutes later, but it was ruled out for offside.

Thierry Froger’s men regained the upper hand, and in the 77th minute, Mbaoma netted his second goal in the game as he powered Ruboneka’s long pass into the back of the net to mark his ninth goal of the league season.

In the 85th minute, Ruboneka was the goal creator for the third time in the game as his impressive pass found substitute Apam Bemol Assongwe, who struck in the box to cap off the trouncing 4-1 win.

Unbeaten APR are still topping the table on 30 points from 14 games, just two points ahead of Police. Meanwhile, Gorilla sit in 11th spot on 15 points.

Friday’s Day 14 results:

Etoile de l’Est 0-3 Police

Sunrise 2-1 Amagaju

Gorilla 1-4 APR