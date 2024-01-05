Peace Cup R16 Draw: APR To Face AS Kigali As Kiyovu Get Gorilla

The route to the 2023-24 Rwanda Peace Cup final has been revealed as the draw for the round of 16 took place on Thursday at the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) headquarters.

APR will face off against AS Kigali in a dicey match, which will be a rematch of the 2021-22 final, whilst Kiyovu Sports, the two-time winners, will take on Gorilla.

AS Kigali, who recently appointed the new head coach Guy Bukasa, didn’t take part in the previous edition of the competition as they withdrew for undisclosed reasons.

The three-time Peace Cup champions have had dreadful results in Rwanda Premier League this season, sitting in the second bottom spot in the standings with 15 points from 15 matches.

However, they are hoping to bounce back in the league and regain their crown in the Peace Cup after adding new faces to their squad including goalkeeper Adolphe Hakizimana, who joined from Rayon Sports.

Meanwhile, APR, who have more titles (13) than any other team in the Peace Cup, will be seeking to refine their recent subpar performances in the competition, having been beaten in the 2022 and 2023 finals by AS Kigali and Rayon Sports, respectively.

The title holders Rayon Sports and Police have been handed smooth pathways in the Peace Cup round of 16 with clashes against Interforce and Kamonyi – both compete in the second division of Rwandan football – respectively.

Musanze, who started the league’s season on a high note though they failed to keep up the rhythm, were drawn against the second-tier side Vision, while Mukura will play Addax, formerly Rugende.

Bugesera, who have been struggling in the league this season and sit just above the relegation zone on goal difference with 15 points, will tussle it out against Marines while Gasogi United will face Muhazi United.

All the round of 16’s first leg games will take place on January 17, whilst the second leg will be played a week later.

Peace Cup round of 16 draw:

Vision v Musanze

Gorilla v Kiyovu Sports

AS Kigali v APR

Bugesera v Marines

Addax v Mukura VS

Gasogi United v Muhazi United

Kamonyi v Police

Interforce v Rayon Sports