President Kagame Receives Sudanese General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo in Kigali

President Paul Kagame has received Sudanese General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Commander of Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The General met President Kagame this January 5, 2024 in Kigali, according to information from Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The Commander of RSF, who is on a regional tour of African countries, briefed the president on the political and security situation in Sudan and the ongoing peace initiatives. President Paul Kagame pledged Rwanda’s support for the ongoing peace and dialogue efforts to end the war between SAF and RSF. He reiterated the need for a political solution to end the suffering of the people of Sudan. On his twitter account, General Dagalo expressed his satisfaction upon meeting with the president.

“Today, I was honored to meet with His Excellency the President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame as part of our meetings with a number of leaders of brotherly and friendly countries. I discussed with His Excellency the exceptional conditions that Sudan is witnessing due to the war and the resulting negative effects that have doubled the suffering of our people,” he said.

“I provided His Excellency with a detailed explanation of the circumstances of the outbreak of the April 15 war, which was ignited by the leaders of the former regime with the help of their members in the armed forces, with the aim of controlling power and blocking the path to the democratic transformation sought by the Sudanese people.”

According to General Dagalo, President Kagame listened to the vision he was presented by his guest, for the future of Sudan, including stopping the war, achieving security and stability, and restoring democratic civilian rule.

“We look with admiration at this great country, which has become an inspiration for many people who aspire to rise from the ashes of wars and conflicts towards peace, development, progress and prosperity,” he said adding: “We look forward to Rwanda’s efforts, by virtue of its distinguished experience and the wisdom of its leadership, to help our people overcome this crisis and restore security and stability.”