APR to Square off Yanga in Mapinduzi Cup Quarter-finals

APR will tussle it out with Tanzania’s Young Africans SC in the 2024 Mapinduzi Cup quarter-finals in a demanding clash slated for Sunday, January 7 at 7:15 p.m. Kigali time.

Thierry Froger’s side were drawn against Yanga in the quarter-finals after capping off Group B matches in third position with four points following their gruelling 0-0 draw against Simba SC on Friday night.

Simba were utterly favoured to triumph over APR, but the Rwandan side came into their final group-stage contest in a resolute mood and ultimately managed to hold Abdelhak Benchikha’s men to a scoreless stalemate at Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar.

APR goalkeeper Pavelh Ndzila put forth a heroic performance, making some brilliant saves during the game to clinch a point for the Rwanda Premier League title holders, and the Congolese international was named the man of the match.

Thierry Froger made six adjustments to his starting XI from Wednesday’s 3-1 victory over JKU SC of Zanzibar, with Victor Mbaoma, Clement Niyigena, and team skipper Claude Niyomugabo starting on the bench, while Sharaf Shaiboub, Christian Ishimwe, Gilbert Mugisha, Yunusu Nshimiyimana, and Taiba Mbonyumwami earning a spot in the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, seven changes were made to Abdelhak Benchikha’s starting XI from the one he used in their 2-0 win over Singida Big Stars on Wednesday evening.

The Tanzanian outfit had plenty of ball possessions throughout the game and the most clear-cut scoring chances, but the APR backline and Ndzila eventually kept them at bay.

APR finished the group-stage campaign with one win, one draw, and one defeat. They will need much effort in their quarter-final fixture as they will square off against the 2022-23 CAF Confederation Cup runner-up, who topped Group C with seven points at the end of their Mapinduzi Cup group-stage games.

The Rwandan military-owned club are aiming to win the competition’s title for the first-ever time.

2024 Mapinduzi Cup quarter-finals:

KVZ FC v Mlandege FC

Yanga SC v APR FC

Azam FC v Singida Big Stars

Simba SC v Jamhuri SC