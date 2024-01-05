Reported talks On Transfer of Palestinians from Gaza to Rwanda Are Disinformation-Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Rwanda Ministry of Foreign affairs (MINAFET) has dismissed, as disinformation, Israeli media reports of talks between the two countries, about transfering Palestinians from Gaza to Rwanda.

The statement on the ministry’s official X (formerly twitter) account, left no room for doubt.

“The government of Rwanda notes disinformation published by Zman Yisrael, an Israeli news outlet, alleging talks between Rwanda and Israel on the transfer of Palestinians from Gaza. This is completely false. No such discussion has taken place either now or in the past and the disinformation should be ignored,” the statement reads.

The claims follow similar reports of talks between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and Israel, about transporting Palestinians from Gaza, to the DRC. The DRC government has neither confirmed, nor denied the reports.