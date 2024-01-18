Rwanda Health Ministry Refutes Rumors Of New COVID-19 Infections

The Ministry of Health has said that COVID-19 is under full control and no need for alarm following unverified reports on cases of the virus in some parts of the country.

Unverified reports, which have been circulating on social media, indicated that there were some cases of COVID-19 recorded in the Western Province of Rwanda.

The information said that “positive cases of COVID-19 were found during mass testing activity conducted from 12-15/01/2024” and suggested that there is a need to enhance the community awareness toward COVID prevention “especially in most affected sectors.”

The fake communique went ahead to even mention some “sectors of the country that are most affected.”

Julien Mahoro Niyingabira, the Rwanda Health Communication Centre (RHCC) Division Manager said that the ministry is not aware of these cases and they should not be considered as authentic until verified.

“We don’t know anything about this figure but in any case, we don’t have a COVID pandemic to say we have a new virus or variant. There is no pandemic at all,” said Niyingabira.

Niyingabira explained that from the time when the COVID-19 prevention guidelines were lifted, it doesn’t mean that citizens cannot catch COVID but the current status of control is one of confidence.

“We have a very good vaccination rate (almost 100%) and medicines are available at the level of the health centers. We are very confident the virus is not a threat,” Niyingabira said.

The Ministry also said that all hospitals and health centers are currently able to treat COVID cases but there is no single person hospitalized or any death case related to the virus that has been registered since 2022.

Recent social and media reports indicate that some citizens have showed symptoms of dry coughs, sneezing and persistent flu.

Dr. Hugues Mucunguzi, a flu expert at Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) said that the current flu has nothing to do with the COVID-19 Pandemic, so measures such as lock downs cannot be re-imposed.