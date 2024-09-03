AFSF 2024: PM Ngirente Rallies Africa To Strengthen Food Systems To Address Gaps In Demand

Prime Minister Dr. Edouard Ngirente has called on African countries to join forces to strengthen food systems in the wake of global crises that contribute to scarcity of food, against an ever increasing demand for it.

The Premier made the call on Tuesday while officially opening the Africa Food Systems Forum (AFSF 2024) at Kigali Convention Centre (KCC), bringing together more than 5,000 delegates from across the globe to discuss ways of transforming the continent’s food system against a growing population.

Africa Food Systems Forum (AFS Forum) is the world’s premier forum for African agriculture and food systems, bringing together stakeholders to take practical action and share lessons that will move African food systems forward.

Dr. Ngirente, who represented President Paul Kagame, reflected on the theme “Innovate, Accelerate, and Scale: Delivering Food Systems Transformation in a Digital and Climate Era”, to remind delegates that the continent has a shared vision to scale up efforts to transform food systems and the forum serves as an opportunity to take significant steps to achieve that.

“This year’s Forum is particularly significant as it precedes critical milestones for our continent. As you are aware, next year (2025) the African Union’s Malabo Declaration will elapse. We also have less than 6 years to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals,” the Prime Minister said.

“As we work to fulfill our commitments, we find ourselves facing a deeply concerning situation. Food is a fundamental human right, yet, across our continent, it remains a daily struggle to access sufficient, nutritious, and affordable food. Some reports indicate that over 32 percent of all African children under the age of five are stunted against a global average of 22 percent,” he added.

PM Ngirente said that in addition to the challenges above, over 20 percent of the continent’s population is experiencing severe food insecurity, which means that nearly one in five Africans lacks regular access to enough nutritious food for a healthy life.

As a result, he said malnutrition weakens the immune system and increases vulnerability to diseases among the populations, and it also impairs physical and cognitive development among children, leading to higher healthcare costs, reduced workforce productivity and diminished capacity for innovation.

“Reports also show that malnutrition can reduce a country’s GDP by 3-16 percent, costing our continent billions of dollars annually. As we know, when a country faces food insecurity, it must allocate huge resources to emergency food aid and social safety nets,”

“As a result, this diverts essential resources from critical sectors such as agriculture, education, infrastructure and healthcare. We should always avoid this situation in our countries. Therefore, our collective responsibility is to address these challenges,” he said, rallying the continent to come together.

Dr. Ngirente said there is a need for countries and stakeholders in the agricultural sector to hold each other accountable for creating and implementing policies that promote more resilient and equitable food systems as well as policies that encourage investing in sustainable agriculture, improving supply chains, reducing post-harvest losses, and improving processing capabilities on our continent.

Rwanda as a case study

PM Ngirente highlighted Rwanda’s efforts, pointing out that the government has prioritised improving the agriculture sector, which is a key pillar for the country’s economic growth and food security, citing the adoption of modern agricultural technologies as one of the main strategies.

“In this regard, we believe that by integrating precision agriculture, advanced irrigation systems, and climate-smart practices, Rwanda will increase crop yields and resilience against climate change. The Government is also expanding access to agricultural insurance and affordable credit to ensure farmers can invest in their farms and recover from climate related shocks more effectively,”

“These efforts, combined with supportive policies and investments in rural infrastructure, are creating a more resilient and sustainable food systems in Rwanda,” he said, emphasizing that the path to delivering food systems transformation in Africa, lies in the continent’s ability to innovate, accelerate, and scale.

“By leveraging digital technologies, adopting climate-resilient practices, and building inclusive systems, we can achieve our vision where every African has access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food. Our African governments and other policymakers should collaborate with the private sector to transform agriculture and ensure sustainable food supply, ” he added.

PM Ngirente pointed out that Rwanda remains committed to playing its role in advancing agricultural transformation on the continent.

Dr. Ngirente thanked Hailemariam Desalegn, the Chair of the Africa Food Systems Forum (AFS Forum), and Dr. Agnes Kalibata, Dr. Agnes Kalibata, President of the Africa Green Revolution Alliance (AGRA) as well as partners for continued collaboration with the Government of Rwanda to organise the summit which he said is key in driving the transition to resilient food systems across Africa.

The AFS Forum opened with the launch of AGRA’s 2024 Africa Agriculture Status Report, titled “Harnessing the Private Sector for Food Systems Transformation in Africa”, which provides an in-depth analysis of the significant role that micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) play in transforming food systems across Africa.

Developed through extensive collaboration with a diverse group of stakeholders, it explores the vital contributions of MSMEs to agricultural and economic transformation on the continent.

“The Africa Agriculture Status Report 2024 highlights the transformative role of MSMEs in shaping Africa’s agrifood landscape. By harnessing the power of the private sector, we can drive meaningful food systems transformation and achieve sustainable growth,” Dr. Kalibata of AGRA said.

“This report provides actionable insights on supporting MSMEs to enhance their impact on food security and economic development. This report marks a significant milestone in understanding the private sector’s influence on Africa’s agrifood systems. It showcases the crucial impact of MSMEs in driving agricultural productivity and economic development,” he added.

She emphasized that the goal is to illustrate how these enterprises are vital drivers of growth and innovation as well as what can be done to support them.

“We urge increased support and collaboration between governments and the private sector to address challenges and unlock new opportunities for sustainable development,” Dr. Kalibata said.

The report highlights a significant shift towards more inclusive agribusiness investments by medium and large scale agribusinesses. Recent trends reveal a growing focus on integrating smallholder farmers and enhancing rural livelihoods.

The growing recognition of smallholders’ critical role in agricultural productivity and food security is driving this trend.

Programs providing improved seeds, modern farming techniques, and financial services are boosting smallholders’ yields and income. Additionally, rural infrastructure initiatives—such as roads, storage facilities, and market access—are vital for linking small farmers to larger value chains and markets.

Case studies featured in the report demonstrate how investments in cash crops, infrastructure and digital technologies are driving diversification and boosting export growth.

The report highlights some of the gains African countries are registering, including Malawi, which has seen substantial investments in groundnut production, supported by new seed varieties and enhanced processing capabilities, not only bolstering local agriculture but also expanding the country’s export markets.

On the other hand, Nigeria has revitalized its cocoa sector through strategic investments in modern farming techniques and processing infrastructure and in Ghana, mobile platforms like AgroCenta have revolutionized agriculture by providing farmers with crucial market information, access to credit, and improved input distribution.

Similarly, Kenya’s investment in macadamia nuts, alongside the adoption of digital platforms for farm management and market access, has positioned the country as a leading exporter despite regulatory and market challenges.

Digital technology is transforming agricultural value chains by improving access to inputs, credit, and market information. Platforms like M-Kulima and M-Pesa in East Africa are streamlining transactions and enhancing input distribution efficiency.

Additionally, digital tractor leasing services such as Hello Tractor are increasing mechanization accessibility for smallholder farmers, thereby boosting productivity and reducing costs.

Tanzania’s agro-industrial parks have significantly advanced food processing and value addition. These parks offer essential infrastructure and support services, integrating smallholder farmers into larger value chains and fostering job creation and food security.

Zambia’s investments in veterinary services, feed production, and market access have driven growth in its livestock sector. Enhanced meat and dairy production have improved animal health and expanded export opportunities, contributing to national economic development.

The report ultimately urges governments, development partners, and private sector stakeholders to collaborate in addressing the challenges and seizing growth opportunities identified. By investing in infrastructure, supporting MSMEs, and implementing effective policies, stakeholders can advance Africa’s agrifood systems toward greater sustainability and resilience.

Among other things, the report reveals that the private sector drives approximately 80 percent of Africa’s food economy, with MSMEs playing a dominant role in managing around 85 percent of the agrifood value chains. This underscores the critical importance of supporting these enterprises to enhance food security and stimulate economic growth.

It also shows that key factors driving MSME growth include urbanization, rising food consumption, and shifts in dietary patterns. Urban areas, in particular, present significant market opportunities for agrifood enterprises due to increased demand for diverse food products. Urban markets represent a major opportunity, with cities accounting for over 50 percent of food purchases in many African countries.

Additionally, the report shows that rural markets are expanding as food purchases and market access improves and at the same time highlights several challenges confronting MSMEs, including inadequate infrastructure, limited access to finance, and regulatory barriers. Specific issues include poor road networks, insufficient wholesale markets, and unreliable electricity. These constraints hinder MSME growth and productivity.

In regard to policy, the report recommends targeted investments in infrastructure, enhanced financial access, and streamlined regulatory processes to address the challenges and it also emphasizes the need for a coordinated agro-industrial policy strategy to support MSMEs and improve their operational environment.

The groundbreaking report also highlights the importance of agro-Industrial Parks and Clusters in addressing infrastructure deficits and providing support services. These focused investments can significantly enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of agrifood systems.

It also touches on the impact on Job Creation and Food Security, where MSMEs are major employers in the agrifood sector, providing up to 60 percent of employment in some regions. They also play a crucial role in ensuring food availability and security by facilitating access to improved technologies and nutritious food products.

Established in 2006, AGRA is an African-led and Africa-based institution dedicated to placing smallholder farmers at the core of the continent’s burgeoning economy.

AGRA’s mission is to transform agriculture from a mere struggle for survival into a thriving business. In collaboration with its partners, AGRA catalyzes and sustains an inclusive agricultural transformation aimed at increasing incomes and enhancing food security in 11 countries.