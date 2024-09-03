Kigali to Develop 10,000 Affordable Housing Units in The Next Five Years

The City of Kigali has said that they expect to build 10,000 affordable houses in the next five years, to assure decent settlement for all the city dwellers now estimated to 1.7 million.

The mayor of City of Kigali Samuel Dusengiyumva made the statement during a press conference at the City Hall.

The housing which include redevelopment of poorly built neighborhood including slums, will consist of storied buildings to allow dwellers stay in their place, without risks.

Already, many houses are under construction in Cyahafi, Gitega sector but more are expected in other neighborhoods in Gatenga, Nyabisindu, Kagugu and Nyagatovu.

Meanwhile, as the rainy season is nearing, the city of Kigali encouraged people in high risk zones to vacate to save their lives.

“Whether you are renting, or even, whether you are the house owner, your life maters, you cannot allow yourself to loose it,” said Vice Mayor Urujeni Martine.

The most at risk could be residents of Gatsata, Jabana, Nduba, Kimisagara, Nyakabanda, and Mageragere.

According to city mayor, every year the city gives between 600-800 houses to the people who do not have houses.