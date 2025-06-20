34 Law Enforcement Officers Complete Senior Command and Staff Course

Thirty-four senior police officers from nine African countries graduated on Friday, June 20, from the National Police College (NPC) after successfully completing the one-year Police Senior Command and Staff Course (PSCSC).

This 13th PSCSC intake included 20 law enforcement officers from Rwanda and 14 allied officers from South Sudan, Kenya, Namibia, Lesotho, Malawi, Somalia, the Central African Republic, and Botswana.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Vincent Biruta, presided over the colorful graduation ceremony, which was also attended by police chiefs from Kenya and South Sudan, diplomats, and the families of the graduates.

Also in attendance were deputy police chiefs and high-ranking law enforcement officials from the Central African Republic, Botswana, Eswatini, and Namibia.

In his address, Minister Biruta congratulated the graduates on completing the rigorous academic and professional program.

“Today, we have gathered here to celebrate your achievements, as well as your efforts, hard work, team spirit, commitment, and resilience,” Minister Biruta said.

He reminded the graduates that learning is a continuous journey, adding: “There is still more to do, more to learn, and more to achieve. The world’s history shows that conflict is a constant feature of human society. In today’s world, modernization and globalization have made law enforcement more challenging and multifaceted. Maintaining peace and security, therefore, requires even greater effort—not only to prevent and combat crime but also to address the underlying factors that lead to conflict.”

The Minister expressed gratitude to the African countries that sent participants, emphasizing the value of collaboration in addressing shared challenges and promoting peace across the continent.

“Fighting crime and resolving conflicts on the continent calls for regional and international cooperation, especially in this technological era and globalized world,” he added.

Speaking at the event, Assoc. Prof. Didas M. Kayihura, Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Rwanda, stressed the importance of leadership in a world marked by uncertainty and conflict.

“In a world increasingly marked by tension and volatility, the work of peace-builders and conflict transformation experts is more vital than ever,” he said.

“The knowledge and competencies you have acquired at the National Police College through this master’s program place you at the heart of continental and global efforts to promote sustainable peace. From mediation to negotiation, from conflict analysis to post-conflict reconstruction—you are now better equipped to lead with compassion, wisdom, and vision.”

Veda Sunassee, Chief Executive Officer of the African Leadership University (ALU), described the graduation as a reflection of a shared vision rooted in trust, purpose, and progress.

He encouraged the graduates to carry forward the values of integrity, excellence, and nation-building, which define the PSCSC program.

The Police Senior Command and Staff Course is a one-year program delivered by the National Police College, in collaboration with the University of Rwanda and the African Leadership University. It combines three components: