Rwanda Grants Unprecedented 5-Day Holiday to Mark 31st Liberation Day

In an extraordinary move, the Government of Rwanda has declared a five-day national public holiday beginning Wednesday, July 2 through Sunday, July 6, to mark the 31st anniversary of Liberation Day—a first in the country’s modern history.

According to an official announcement from the Ministry of Public Service and Labour (MIFOTRA), public holidays will be observed on:

Wednesday, July 2

Thursday, July 3

Friday, July 4 (Liberation Day)

This is in addition to the weekend of July 5–6, bringing most public and private sector activities to a pause for five consecutive days. Government offices will reopen on Monday, July 7, 2025.

According to ongoing planning, various big project that have been under construction are scheduled to be launched in different parts of the country.

For example, in Rubavu district, a large multi-billion Francs market complex will be unveiled. In Kigali, affordable housing schemes will also be handed to prospective beneficiaries.

The declaration is seen as a recognition of the deep national importance of Liberation Day (Kwibohora), which celebrates the end of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and the victory of the Rwanda Patriotic Army (RPA), which brought peace and stability to the country. This year marks 31 years since the genocide ended on July 4, 1994.

Independence Day, July 1, Not Part of Holiday

In a notable contrast, July 1—Rwanda’s Independence Day from Belgian colonial rule—is not included in the public holiday schedule and will be treated as a regular working day.

While most African nations celebrate independence as a point of pride, Rwanda takes a more reflective stance. Independence Day in Rwanda marks the 1962 transfer of power to a government that quickly institutionalized ethnic discrimination and violence, laying the groundwork for the decades of persecution that culminated in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

As such, July 1 is viewed less as a liberation event and more as a turning point in the country’s painful history. By excluding it from the national break, Rwa

nda continues to distance itself from symbols associated with the colonial legacy and post-independence ethnic politics.

Rwanda’s extended Liberation Day break comes at a time of heightened regional tension and geopolitical scrutiny, largely driven by the ongoing conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Kigali faces accusations—strongly denied by Rwanda—of supporting the M23 rebel group. The situation has strained relations with neighboring countries and attracted attention from the African Union, the United Nations, and key donors, all calling for regional dialogue and restraint.

Domestically, Rwanda is forging ahead with a bold economic agenda, with the 2025/2026 national budget set to grow by 21%, bringing total planned expenditure to over Rwf 7 trillion ($4.6 billion).

A significant portion of this budget is earmarked for the ongoing construction of Bugesera International Airport, a flagship infrastructure project being developed in partnership with the State of Qatar, which is expected to hold a 60% stake.

Implementation of the budget begins July 1, during the national holiday week—signaling the government’s determination to pursue long-term development goals even amid complex regional dynamics.

Call for Reflection and Unity

In the announcement, the ministry encourages Rwandans to observe the extended holiday period in a peaceful and dignified manner, honoring the country’s hard-earned freedom and stability.

Essential public services will remain operational to ensure continuity where needed, but most public institutions will close.

The extended holiday gives citizens time not only to celebrate progress but also to reflect on Rwanda’s transformation—from a country torn by division to one pursuing reconciliation, development, and national unity.