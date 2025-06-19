FEATURED – How One Acre Fund Rwanda Helped Over One Million Farmers Earn $130 Million in One Year

In rural districts, where smallholder farmers work small plots and depend on seasonal rains, one organisation is providing them with seeds, fertilizer, training, and credit.

Field officers travel to villages, offering practical advice and follow-up throughout the season.

As a result, many farmers are now seeing better harvests, more stable incomes, and the ability to plan ahead—one season, one household, one acre at a time.

In 2024, One Acre Fund Rwanda helped more than one million smallholder farmers in 27 districts across the country.

These gains were driven by access to quality inputs, training, and financing—empowering farmers to dramatically increase their yields and improve their livelihoods.

The cumulative impact generated over Rwf 165 billion (approx. $130 million) in profits, according to data shared Thursday at a stakeholders forum in Kigali.

The national planning meeting brought together key agricultural sector stakeholders, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI) and the Rwanda Agriculture Board (RAB). The partners reviewed the previous seasons, and sought to prepare for the upcoming 2026A and 2026B planting seasons.

“It shows the scale of transformation,” said Belinda Bwiza, Country Director of One Acre Fund Rwanda. “We reached over a million farmers. When you factor in their households, that’s close to Rwf 200 billion ($157 million) in economic benefit that went to rural communities. That’s what we are celebrating today.”

Support That Drives Growth

The income boost reported by farmers stemmed from agricultural packages that included improved seed varieties, fertilizer, hands-on training, and loans.

For example, One Acre Fund partnered with local governments to distribute high-performing maize and potato seeds, while also promoting climate-smart agriculture through collaboration with RICA Seed Center, part of the Rwanda Institute for Conservation Agriculture (RICA). As a result, potato yields tripled in some areas.

The organization also trained 23 young professionals in seed technology and agribusiness management, all of whom have since been employed, contributing to Rwanda’s push for a professionalized and skilled agricultural workforce.

Government: “A Strategic and Reliable Partner”

Eric Rwigamba, State Minister in MINAGRI, praised One Acre Fund’s farmer-centered model and long-term commitment.

“They work with over a million farmers across the country,” Rwigamba said. “They don’t just distribute inputs—they stay with the farmer throughout the season, from planting to harvest. They teach best practices, ensure efficient use of seeds and fertilizer, and even support those who can’t afford inputs by offering loans.”

“This makes them one of our most important partners in modernizing agriculture,” he added.

Looking ahead to the 2026 planting seasons, One Acre Fund Rwanda aims to:

Reach 1.2 million farmers , with a target income of at least Rwf 165,000 ($130) per farmer,

, with a target income of at least per farmer, Distribute 30 million landscaping trees to 900,000 farmers and 800,000 fruit trees to further diversify income sources,

to 900,000 farmers and to further diversify income sources, Link 90,000 farmers to formal markets , with 25% of them guaranteed stable prices,

, with 25% of them guaranteed stable prices, Expand outreach through radio, digital tools, and tailored rural campaigns.

The organization also wants to scale up its engagement with youth, targeting over one million young people in the next five years, equipping them to participate in agriculture as a business and a modern profession.

A Replicable Model for Rural Transformation

One Acre Fund’s Rwanda program offers a powerful case study in how coordinated, localized agricultural support can lead to large-scale economic gains.

Through its blend of training, finance, and market access, the organization is helping reframe smallholder farming as a driver of growth, not poverty.

“What we see here is not just farming support—it’s rural wealth generation at scale,” said Bwiza.