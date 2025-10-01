First Lady Jeannette Kagame Urges Parents to Nurture Resilience, Not Labels

Kigali – First Lady Jeannette Kagame has called on parents and society to re-examine how children are being raised in an era of rapid technological and social change, stressing that building strong families is central to safeguarding Rwanda’s future.

In her latest reflection, titled “It Takes a Village: Raising Children in Times of Rapid Change,” Mrs. Kagame said that while parenting is never perfect, its foundation lies in love, protection, and resilience rather than control.

“If children could only glimpse into this state of mind or the window of our hearts…the sleepless nights, the silent prayers or the sacrifices hidden in plain sight, perhaps they would see, not only rules and crippling pressure, but the imperfect and whole-hearted deep love that sustains it all,” she wrote.

Family at the Core of Nation-Building

Mrs. Kagame emphasized that the wellness of the family unit is at the heart of nation-building, noting that no parent is without fault and no child can be molded entirely into a parent’s ideal.

“We neither choose our children, nor forcefully mold them into what we wish them to be. Let us make peace with that…for they do not choose us either,” she noted.

She raised concern that in a world dominated by technology and academic performance rankings, children risk being measured by narrow standards, while values such as empathy, imagination, and independent thought are sidelined.

Warning Against the “Tyranny of Labels”

A major theme of her message was the damaging effect of labeling children. Terms such as “difficult,” “average,” or “hyperactive,” she argued, can wound children and restrict their potential.

“Labels soothe adults, especially parents and teachers, but they inhibit and wound children,” she warned. “We must stop pretending that brilliance comes in only one shape.”

Instead, she urged parents and educators to recognize individuality, avoid comparison, and guide children with encouragement rather than judgment.

Building Resilient Citizens

Mrs. Kagame underscored the importance of equipping children to face challenges with courage. “We must teach them how to think independently and cultivate courage, not avoidance. This is how we forge leaders, this is how we build resilient, happy citizens,” she said.

She added that fulfilled children are not those shielded from hardship, but those who are loved and equipped with empathy, ambition, and the confidence to see mistakes as lessons rather than failures.

The Imbuto Philosophy

Drawing on the philosophy of the Imbuto Foundation, which she founded, Mrs. Kagame likened raising children to nurturing seeds.

“A seed well planted, watered, nurtured and given all the necessary support successfully grows into a healthy plant; one that reaches high and stands tall,” she wrote.

A Call to Action

The First Lady concluded with an appeal for society to nurture resilience, curiosity, and humanity in the next generation, warning that neglecting children risks social unrest.

“When the village refuses to embrace its children, those children may set the village aflame, just to feel its warmth,” she cautioned.

Her message was released as Rwanda marked Patriot’s Day, a national holiday reflecting on the values of resilience, unity, and sacrifice that underpin the country’s post-genocide recovery.