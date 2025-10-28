Kagame to FII9: National Accountability is the ‘Starting Point’ for Global Success

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia —President Paul Kagame delivered a powerful message of self-reliance, accountability, and disciplined progress at the 9th Future Investment Initiative (FII9), asserting that for any entity—whether a business or a nation—to succeed globally, it must first “deal with its own business.”

The President leveraged Rwanda’s remarkable post-Genocide transformation as a case study, telling global leaders and investors that true cooperation must be built on a foundation of internal strength.

Accountability Over Global Rhetoric:

In his address to the high-profile investment forum, President Kagame challenged the traditional focus on globalization and cooperation, stating,

“We talked so much about globalization, about cooperation, working with each other, but the starting point is always going to be: how you deal with your own business, whether it is a business or a country.” he said.

Kagame framed Rwanda’s journey over the last 30 years as a stark choice made by the survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi: to succumb to destruction or to “do something and live again and later on connect with the rest of the world.”

Three Pillars of Rwanda’s Rebirth:

President Kagame outlined the key lessons that can be learned from Rwanda’s path to recovery and development:

Self-Accountability: “In the last 30 years, we have learnt to take care of our business, by holding ourselves accountable, by holding each other accountable and by making sure that we are able to measure the results we get throughout this journey we have undertaken.”

Strategic Cooperation: While prioritizing internal discipline, Rwanda has not neglected external ties. Kagame emphasized that:

“We don’t forget to cooperate with others across the world,” highlighting the proactive work to “prepare the ground for other people from outside who can come and make investments with us or do trade with us.”

Tapping Potential: Kagame said that the nation’s success lies in a pragmatic approach to governance and development.

“We have prioritized knowing our limitations but also knowing how to go around these limitations, tapping into our own potential but also what others bring from outside.” he said.

The message resonated with the FII’s theme of unlocking new frontiers of growth, suggesting that genuine, lasting prosperity for a nation makes it a valuable and equal partner in the global economy, rather than a perpetual aid recipient.