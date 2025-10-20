Rwanda Plans Life-Saving Emergency Alert System to Reach Every Mobile Phone

KIGALI, Rwanda – In a major step to bolster national safety, the Government has announced a new initiative to deploy a advanced cell broadcast system that will send urgent emergency alerts directly to every mobile phone in the country, even during network congestion.

The plan is a central pillar of the newly published National Emergency Telecommunication Plan (NETP) for 2025-2027, a comprehensive strategy designed to ensure reliable communication before, during, and after disasters like floods, landslides, and earthquakes.

It has been developed by the Ministry of ICT and Innovation.

Unlike standard SMS, which can be delayed if networks are overloaded, the cell broadcast technology will allow authorities to send targeted alerts to all devices in a specific risk zone simultaneously.

It is similar to systems used in the ‘Amber’ system in the United States, and others in Japan, and European nations.

The alerts will appear as a pop-up message on the screen, accompanied by a distinct sound, ensuring they are seen and heard.

Take for example when a huge landslide is imminent or a flood is rising, a few minutes of warning can make all the difference.

It happened in mid 2022, when flood swept large areas of northwest. It left thousands homeless and many killed.

The crisis was so big it prompted President Kagame himself to oversee the response, going to the worst affected regions.

This new planned system ensures that warning will reach citizens instantly, whether they are in Kigali or a remote village.

The new system addresses a key vulnerability identified in the national plan: the risk of communication breakdowns during crises.

While Rwanda has over 95% mobile network coverage, the existing infrastructure can be damaged or overwhelmed during emergencies.

Key features of the new emergency alert plan include:

Geo-Targeted Warnings: Alerts will be sent only to phones in the affected areas, preventing unnecessary panic elsewhere.

Multi-Language Support: Messages can be configured to reach diverse communities.

No Subscription Needed: Every phone with a signal in the target area will receive the alert, including those belonging to tourists and visitors.

Robust Technology: The system will function even if voice and data services are temporarily disrupted.

The initiative is part of Rwanda’s broader commitment to building a “resilient and inclusive” communication infrastructure.

The NETP also includes measures to strengthen telecom towers, integrate satellite communication for backup, and run regular public awareness campaigns so citizens know how to respond when they receive an alert.

Another system to be introduced is setting aside special radio frequencies just for police, firefighters, and medics, so their communication never gets jammed.

The government is also planning to use AI and Drones to predict disasters and assess damage.