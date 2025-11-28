Home » Bank of Kigali CEO Continues Client Engagement Tour
Bank of Kigali CEO Continues Client Engagement Tour

by Daniel Sabiiti
 The Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Kigali (BK), Dr. Diane Karusisi, together with a team of senior staff, visited key client projects across the districts of Huye and Nyaruguru as part of the bank’s ongoing nationwide outreach initiative.

The visit kicked off yesterday at the BK Huye Branch, followed by tours of several client businesses in the district.

Dr. Karusisi then proceeded to Nyaruguru District, where she visited Browns Plantations Rwanda, a major tea processing factory.

The team was taken through the full tea value chain — from harvesting in the fields to processing and packaging.

In Huye, Karusisi met and interacted with customers during an engagement session aimed at creating space for dialogue, partnership strengthening, and feedback-sharing.

This outreach is part of BK Group Plc’s nationwide client engagement program, designed to bring services closer to businesses across Rwanda, understand their needs, and reinforce sustainable collaboration that drives long-term economic growth.

Dr. Karusisi’s visit to Huye and Nyaruguru follows a similar engagement held yesterday in Muhanga District.

The CEO is expected to continue touring additional client operations in both districts.

