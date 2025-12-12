International Teacher’s Day Highlights Challenges Including English Proficiency

Rwandan teachers gathered at the newly constructed Kirehe Gymnasium to celebrate International Teacher’s Day, honoring several outstanding teachers and schools at the national level.

The event was presided over by the Minister and State Minister of Education and brought together teachers and education stakeholders from across the country.

On behalf of Rwandan Teachers, Edward Ndicunguye, Rusumo High School Deputy Head Teacher in charge of Studies (DOS), asked the government to improve the teaching practice.

He said that teachers continue to face difficulties teaching and asked that the government address the issue of congested classrooms, increase the number of computers per teacher to improve their work and performance, but also asked for a teacher’s canteen to improve their welfare.

These challenges were highlighted in a presentation on the state of education in Rwanda where there are 5,041 learners in basic education schools, 10,288 in pre-primary, primary, and lower secondary; 981 General education, 581 TVET, 120 professional education – of which 72% of these are government-aided.

Over 4.7 million learners – which is 35% of the country’s population. Of these total learners, most are in primary schools (over 3 million) and the least (605,229) in pre-primary.

Claudette Irere, Minister of State for Education, showed that the enrollment rate is high in primary school (746,000) but this keeps dropping along the course of education stages to reach at least 88,149 students in senior six.

Irere said that this calls for more efforts in teaching and promotion of students to increase the current transition rate, which is currently very low.

Though TVET enrollment increased to 38%, she said that this is still very low compared to the 60% target since only over 170,000 are in general secondary education, over 106,000 in TVET, and over 23,200 in professional education courses.

By district – Kirehe stood out as the leader in all levels and has led in best-performing schools alongside other eastern province schools in the lead overall.

With over 133,000 teachers in Rwanda with 117,000 teaching staff and over 150,000 administrative staff – most of them are concentrated in Gasabo, Nyagatare, and Gatsibo districts.

Irere showed that teachers still face an issue of qualifications with 69% of them having a certificate (A2), 10% with diplomas (A1), and 21% with undergraduate degrees (A0).

Among these, females dominate the A2 level while men dominate the other levels.

“We women are low in diploma qualifications; we should use the opportunity to gain more skills,” she said and also noted that this should be done in English where there is low use of English language and its proficiency – which needs to improve performance in class and students.

Rwf119 billion savings inside the teacher’s savings and credit scheme (Umwalimu sacco) where Rwf1.18 trillion has been handed out in loans (for homes, business, fees) since 2008, including Rwf220 billion this year alone.

“We will work on the teachers’ needs; this will be seen soon to ensure teachers’ financial stability,” she said.

With 26% women in education and being the best evaluated in administrative performances even when 16 of them didn’t behave well, Nirere encouraged women to do more.

“This shows that women in education are able, and the evidence is in schools they lead. Let’s do more to this effect,” she said.

On English proficiency, Nirere said that there is more work needed and few have registered for the program. 15,000 registered and 9,000 of them off-track, 2000 of them didn’t implement and only 2000 of them are active.

“We cannot spend more money on training every time, so we need you to put in efforts or use the opportunity because it’s once and not going to last,” she said.

A Teacher experiences on how to win and improve English teaching.

One female teacher said that it was through collaboration, working as teams with all stakeholders but also ensuring the use of ICT in education (EdTech) where we have one laptop per teacher and use of iPads to reduce time spent in preparing lessons and disseminating lessons.

One male teacher said that he used his smartphone to maximize his teaching skills and with an investment of megabytes worth 2,000 francs, I didn’t wait to be impeded by a lack of internet or gadgets.

“We need to start with us; that amount is not a lot but it only requires determination,” he said.

Winners and Awards:

To encourage more English proficiency in teaching, the ministry awarded the top 10 teachers who have outperformed others in the English learning program.

Top ten teachers were handed medals by the state minister Irere.

These include: Clemence Nshumuyiki – ECD Mageragere, Antoine Mutangana – GS Cyumba, Jean-Claude Hakizimana – GS Kigarama, Emeline Murekatete – Rurembo, Jean-Baptiste Nshimiyimana – GS Bungwe, Adeline Umutoniwase – GS Muhororo, Jean-Claude Uwamungu – GS Buye, Marie Delphine Nyiransabimana – GS Kabare II, Vedatse Nzabonimana – GS Mugina II, and Mariette Uwimana – GS Cyarwa.

The Best in general education schools was Ecole international la Racine- Bugesera, FAWE Girls schools, Cornerstone Leadership Academy-Rwamagana, College Christu Roi-Nyanza, Petite Seminaire St. Jean Paul de Gikongoro, GS Ganja-Nyamagabe, GS Gahini-Kayonza, TTC St Baptiste Cyahinda- Nyaruguru, Education institute Kibeho, GS Bezana.

The ministry also awarded the BEST SCHOOL PERFORMER IN TSS NATIONAL EXAMS, 2025 in Agriculture and Food processing (G.S GASETSA), Arts and Crafts (ECOLE D ART DE NYUNDO), Construction and Building service (NYANZA TVET SCHOOL), Energy (IPRC WEST/TSS), Hospitality and Tourism (KIVU HILLS ACADEMY), ICT and Multimedia (Rwanda Coding Academy), Manufacturing and Mining (NYANZA TVET SCHOOL), Technical Services (SAINT LAURENT DE GASEKE TVET SCHOOL), Transport and Logistics (CYUMBA TVET SCHOOL)

The overall winning district was Kirehe – awarded the best-performing district after emerging top overall in best performers for the academic year 2024-25.

This is after it had a 97% pass in primary, 93% in lower secondary schools, and came 2nd place in upper secondary schools with 96% (after Kayonza district).

The minister of education handed a trophy to the Mayor of Kirehe, Bruno Rangira.

