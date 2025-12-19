Home » RPF Inkotanyi Party Gets New Secretary General
RPF Inkotanyi Party Gets New Secretary General

written by KT Press Reporter

Amb Christophe Bazivamo at the Congress this Friday

The Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF–Inkotanyi) has approved the nomination and election of Hon. Christophe Bazivamo as Secretary General following leadership changes endorsed during the party’s 17th Congress.

RPF Chairman President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame attended the congress, which is being held at Intare Arena and has convened more than 2,200 party members from across the country.

The gathering focused on reviewing the party’s direction and discussing key priorities for Rwanda’s continued transformation.

During the congress, members adopted reforms to the RPF leadership structure, including the establishment of a Council of Elders, aimed at strengthening guidance, continuity, and institutional memory within the party.

Delegates also approved the nomination and election of a new Executive Committee, composed of Hon. Uwimana Consolée as First Vice Chairperson, Hon. Kayisire Marie Solange as Second Vice Chairperson, Hon. Christophe Bazivamo as Secretary General, and Mr. Gasana Karasanyi Stephen as Deputy Secretary General.

Hon. Uwimana Consolée, RPF First Vice Chairperson and has been in the role. She is serving Minister for Gender and Family Promotion

Bazivamo replaces Ambassador Wellars Gasamagera, who became Secretary General at the conclusion of the RPF’s 16th National Congress and assumed office on April 4, 2023.

Gasamagera has led the party’s Secretariat since then, guiding its organisational work and national engagements.

Christophe Bazivamo is a veteran Rwandan politician and administrator with extensive experience in both party and government leadership.

He previously served for many years as Vice Chairperson of the RPF, a role in which he deputised the Party Chairman, President Kagame, and played a central role in shaping party strategy and coordination.

Bazivamo has also held senior government positions, including Minister of Local Government, where he oversaw local governance reforms and community development initiatives, and served as Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Ghana, bringing diplomatic experience to his long career in public service.

He was also previously Deputy Secretary General at the East African Community Secretariat in Arusha, Tanzania.

As RPF party Secretary General, Bazivamo will oversee the party’s day-to-day administration, coordinate its structures nationwide, and ensure implementation of decisions made by the party’s leadership.

The outcomes of the 17th Congress reflect the RPF’s continued focus on leadership renewal, institutional strengthening, and alignment around Rwanda’s long-term development agenda.

Marie-Solange Kayisire, is 2nd Vice President

Gasana Karasanyi Stephen

