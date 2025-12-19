University of Rwanda Lecturer Faces Charges of Illegal Mining and Illicit Enrichment

An appeals court in Southern Rwanda has declined granting bail to a University of Rwanda lecturer, Dr. Théophile Mugerwa, reaffirming an earlier decision by a lower court that denied him provisional release.

The Busasamana Primary Court in Nyanza District last month rejected Dr. Mugerwa’s bail application after initial hearings in the case.

This Friday, the Huye High Court upheld that decision, agreeing that he should remain in detention as investigations into the matter continue.

Dr. Mugerwa is facing charges of illegal mining and illicit enrichment, alongside 11 other suspects who are also being prosecuted in connection with unauthorised mineral extraction activities.

Prosecutors allege that between 2024 and May 2025, Dr. Mugerwa facilitated illegal mining operations in Cyabakamyi Sector, Nyanza District, by presenting himself as an employee of a licensed mining company, ALMAHA, while allegedly assisting unlicensed individuals to carry out mineral extraction.

On the charge of illicit enrichment, the prosecution argues that Dr. Mugerwa owns assets—including land, houses and vehicles—that he has failed to adequately explain based on his declared income. Authorities claim the assets may have been acquired from proceeds of illegal mining activities.

Dr. Mugerwa has denied all allegations. He maintains that his role with ALMAHA was limited to research work under a formal contract and that he had no involvement in mining operations.

He also argues that his income and assets are consistent with his professional career as an academic and consultant.

Dr. Mugerwa is a lecturer at the University of Rwanda’s College of Science and Technology.

He holds academic qualifications in environmental sciences, geology and petroleum geology, and joined the university in 2018 after holding various positions in Rwanda’s mining sector.

He has also participated in international research projects, including work with a scientific institute in Italy.

In rejecting his appeal, the High Court cited the seriousness of the charges, the ongoing investigations and concerns related to the broader case involving multiple suspects.

Dr. Mugerwa remains in detention at Huye Prison, as proceedings involving him and the other accused continue before the courts.

