‘Option for the Poor’ in Rwanda, University Of Global Health Equity Celebrates First Medical Graduates

For the tenth year running the University of Global Health Equity (UGHE), celebrate their students’ graduation. The undoubtedly profound difference these graduands are going to make to the communities they will be serving, can be traced to a meeting of minds between two individuals.

The mountainous, often breathtaking beauty of Burera district in Rwanda’s northern province, is certainly one of the many reasons to Visit Rwanda, as the country’s tourist office would have it. One of the brightest jewels in the district’s crown however, is a gift not from nature but from one man’s expression of love for all of nature.

The University was established by Partners In Health (PIH), a non profit organisation which exists to bring the best healthcare to the poorest regions of the world, not only through provision of healthcare itself, but by changing health professionals are educated, and policy makers see healthcare. Chief among those partners in health was Doctor Paul Edward Farmer, a visionary physician for whom the word healer may as well have been invented.

Several coincidences contrived to bring about the birth of UGHE in Rwanda. On one side of the world was Dr Farmer’s belief that healthcare should never be a privilege reserved for only those who could afford it, but a right for everyone who needs it.

Thousands of miles away from where he was doing his work, a bibliophile head of state, picked up a biography of Dr Farmer, Mountains Beyond Mountains: The Quest of Dr Paul Farmer, a Man Who Would Cure the World, by Tracy Kidder.

While President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, was reading the book that he would later recommend highly to other readers, Dr Farmer was learning about Rwanda’s commitment to universal healthcare. When the two men met, the stars were perfectly aligned.

According to Doctor Farmer, the PIH team, “made a bet that if we could take the model to a place with great need, post conflict setting…but with a government committed to rolling out basic services…If we could find all that, we would see something miraculous happen in the course of a decade.”

By 2019, when President Kagame inaugurated UGHE, Doctor Farmer and PIH had teamed up with Rwanda to “see something miraculous happen…” Kagame would praise the partnership as having been transformative for Rwanda’s healthcare system, noting that “they follow through on their commitments.” Doctor Farmer would receive Rwanda’s highest civilian honour, Umurinzi W’igihango, presented by the President.

Dr Farmer died in 2022, from pre-existing heart complications, a death which Kagame, who had developed a close friendship with Dr Farmer, described as a profound loss not only for himself and his family, but to Rwanda and to the world. What may perhaps have been of some comfort to President Kagame and Doctor Farmer’s many other friends and admirers, was that while his death was all the more sad for being premature, he felt that working in Rwanda, with PIH, and the Rwandan government, was “the most rewarding decade of my life as a doctor,” meaningful words, from a man who had already achieved so much in other parts of the world.

Everyone of today’s graduands spoke of Dr Farmer’s vision of health equity as the inspiration for their own work as health professionals. His spirit lives on in UGHE and beyond, wherever the university’s graduates, who come from different deferent parts of the world, will go to serve.

“Today is a joyful day” began Dr Jim Yong Kim, UGHE Chancellor, “we are gathered here to celebrate you, the first medical graduate students of this university and our tenth cohort of global health delivery master students and of course, to honour the community that made this moment possible. What you have done here UGHE matters and what you will do next, matters even more.”

“For the medical students, seven years ago, you began this journey when the university itself was still taking shape…there was only an idea that medicine could be taught with equity at its centre, that excellence and justice could reinforce one another and that Africa’s most difficult heath challenges the world’s best trained physicians…”

As well as celebrating what the students have achieved, the Chancellor also celebrated institutions and partnerships that support the still young university, the government of Rwanda, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Cummings Foundation, and others.

Addressing Rwanda’s First Lady Mrs Jeannette Kagame, the Chancellor noted that it would have been difficult for the university to have flourished in many other countries he had visited.

At the heart of UGHE he said, is “a simple demanding commitment, and ‘option for the poor’ in healthcare, we call it ‘O for the P’ because we use it so much…it’s shaped everything, what you were taught, how you were taught and what kind of physicians you would become…That commitment was embodied in its fullest sense by our founder, Paul Edward Farmer…”

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Philip Cotton, demonstrated his command of Kinyarwanda, before delivering a poetic address. “Uyu munsi ni umunsi udasanzwe,” he said, today is a special day, “murakaza neza” you are most welcome.

“We invoke those who came, visited and are changed by these hills, bound together, one movement of transformation in Butaro, in Rwanda. It’s almost unbelievable that thirty years after these hills were liberated, that we are now graduating medical doctors. We commit to keeping the spirit of liberation alive through education, training and service.”

“This is a movement, a bending of the arc, a movement that starts…it starts with the people who sometimes barely get a chance to live before they die…Bending the arc, transcending the dark…Today, on the top of one of these bold hills, we celebrate the achievements of so many and we embrace our supporters and those who believe in us, as we celebrate the sacrifices that you have made in reaching this point…”

“And after today, you will climb down from this hill, as we all gift ourselves to the people around this place, in service, in commitment and in love. Take courage. Those who liberated this hill, reconciled and believed, bring truth and meaning to extraordinariness. This extraordinary place, such extraordinary grace. Almost unbelievable but never ever non believable.”

“If you have a vision, a heap of courage, a touch of outrage, belief in the people you are serving, and never ending hope, you can do the almost unbelievable…”

Representing President Kagame, Rwanda’s Prime Minister, Dr Justin Nsengiyumva, congratulated all who were awarded their degrees, including one surprise recipient.

“I am honoured to represent His Excellency Paul Kagame at this ceremony…Congratulations to all of you. This milestone reflects years of disciplined training and a clear commitment to public service. Today, you move from preparation to responsibility.”

“This ceremony also marks ten years since the establishment of the University of Global Health Equity. In that time, the university has distinguished itself as an institution that prepares competent health professionals to address complex, real world challenges, through technical excellence, systems thinking and leadership.”

Thanking Rwanda’s partners who give invaluable support to UGHE, the Prime minister also recognised Dr Paul Farmer’s pivotal role without which the university would not exist.

“We also honour the legacy of the late Dr Paul Farmer, Muganga Mwiza (the Good Doctor), as he was fondly called. His vision laid the foundation for this university. Dr Farmer championed the organisation and delivery of quality heathcare in ways that reach all populations, a principle that continues to guide this institution’s approach to health system development…”

Turning to the graduates, he reminded them of the challenges ahead.

“Graduates, you enter the workforce at a time of increasing pressure on health systems in Rwanda and globally. Emerging diseases, workforce shortages, and financing constraints are no longer abstract challenges. They require practical solutions…”

“Africa’s progress will depend on strong and resilient systems supported by a skilled and accountable workforce. That is why Rwanda, together with its partners is investing in the expansion of medical education at all levels and remains firmly committed to human capital development through world class institutions such as University of Global Health Equity.”

Today’s graduating class, representing seven African countries and one European, shows that UGHE serves the continent from Rwanda. “Graduates” he added, “whether you were born here or joined us later, please rest assured that Rwanda will always be your home.”

The day of course, belonged to the graduates, the first ever medical graduates, and those earning post graduate degrees. Among the recipients of the honours, was Rwanda’s First Lady Mrs Kagame, upon whom the university conferred an honorary doctorate.

The Honorary Doctorate (Doctor Honoris Causa) is, said UGHE Chancellor, “awarded to individuals of exceptional distinction, whose accomplishments, wisdom and service, embody the university’s mission and bring honour to the institution. The award honours individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the advancement of education, health, research and social progress, particularly in increasing access to service for vulnerable populations.…”

“The distinction is reserved for individuals whose exemplary leadership, and humanitarian work, embody the highest ideals of scholarship, compassion and public service, ensuring that in honouring them, the university itself is also honoured…”

The university awarded the First Lady, Doctorate of Human Letters – Honoris Cause – in recognition of her leadership, in health, education and social transformation.

“As founder and chairperson of Imbuto Foundation” the Chancellor noted, “she has championed girls’ education, supported access to education for students from vulnerable families, and promoted family development and advanced reproductive health initiatives, including cervical cancer prevention, through HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccinations for girls, and screening for women, as well as her well known work in prevention, treatment and response to the HIV (Human immunodeficiency viruses) Human immunodeficiency viruses…”

Taking a moment to contain her emotions, the first lady expressed her “heartfelt congratulations to the graduates, whom she had teasingly referred to as “fellow graduates” after her own honour, but noted that with the absence of Muganga Mwize made the graduation ceremony “somewhat bitter sweet.”

“It’s with mixed emotions that I receive this great gift, an honour and a tribute to a true friend of Rwanda. To be honoured in this way is a gift for which I can find only few words, yet, watched from heaven by a dear friend, as we celebrate those who have sought to honour his legacy through their own excellence, means, I must try. What a milestone.”

“For a long time, solutions in our health systems were often as something that had to come from elsewhere. Today, we affirm a different truth. Pain, disease and avoidable death are not our destiny, and neither are we bound to wait for answers to arrive from afar. So, dear graduates, your greatness is revolution in the making…”

“Ladies and gentlemen, we knew somebody who lived by this truth” she added, continuing her tribute to Doctor Farmer, “giving selflessly from his own healing hands, his own wise heart, to help all those touched by his presence…I am deeply honoured to receive the honorary degree of Doctor of Human Letters. I accept this honour with keen awareness of the responsibility with which it comes, reflecting on the shared commitment that brings us together today, the belief that health is a fundamental human right, and that equity must remain at the centre of how we educate, how we serve and how we lead…”

“There is no nobler cause, no greater act of love than to protect and heal…How proud I am to speak among your ranks today with this deeply honouring gift. Our dear friend Dr Paul Farmer may not be here with us in physical form to celebrate this achievement, but his presence is felt today and will endure far beyond this moment. This award is a result of his work, his faith and brilliance…and his commitment to social justice and health equity…”

