Rwanda Receives 164 Asylum Seekers from Libya Under Ongoing ETM Humanitarian Mission

Rwanda has welcomed another group of vulnerable asylum seekers evacuated from Libya. The group arrived in the early hours of Thursday, February 26, 2026, and was immediately transferred to the Gashora Transit Centre in Bugesera District, which serves as a temporary reception and protection facility

The move reinforces Rwanda’s commitment to providing a safe haven for refugees and asylum seekers—primarily those evacuated from detention centers in Libya—as they await permanent resettlement in third countries. Since its inception, the ETM center in Gashora has served as a vital lifeline, offering medical care, psychological support, and life skills training to hundreds of evacuees.

The group included 19 from Eritrea, Sudan (143), Ethiopia (1) and South Sudan (1).

Since 2019, 2,760 people have been evacuated; over 2,500 have been resettled in third countries, according to the ministry.

At Gashora Transit Centre, evacuees receive accommodation, healthcare, psychosocial support, and assistance with documentation while durable solutions are pursued in coordination with the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

The ETM was established in 2019 through a partnership between the Government of Rwanda, UNHCR, and the African Union to evacuate vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers stranded in Libya, many of whom face dire humanitarian conditions.

Rwanda agreed to provide temporary protection while long-term solutions, including resettlement to third countries, are arranged. Since the program began, numbers reflect a strong record of international burden-sharing and coordinated humanitarian action.

Rwanda currently hosts over 130,000 refugees and asylum seekers, primarily from neighboring countries, and has earned recognition for promoting inclusion through access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities.

The latest arrival reflects Rwanda’s sustained engagement in global humanitarian efforts, offering safety and dignity to those in urgent need while working closely with international partners to secure lasting solutions.

