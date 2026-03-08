How Chrisy Neat is Engineering a New Era for Women in Rwanda’s Music Industry

KIGALI — In an industry long dominated by men, Ruth Kanoheli Christmas, popularly known as Chrisy Neat, is carving out a distinct space as one of Rwanda’s few female music producers. With over five years behind the soundboard, the Nyundo School of Music alumna is not just shaping hits; she is challenging the gender disparity in Rwanda’s creative economy.

Originally from Nyagatare District in the Eastern Province, Chrisy’s transition from a childhood church choir in the village to the professional studios of Kigali reflects a journey of grit and technical mastery. Her professional trajectory gained significant momentum in 2016 when she enrolled at the prestigious Nyundo School of Music to specialize in music production and sound engineering.

Today, she balances the dual roles of singer and producer, evolving from a performer into a technician determined to “shape the sound” of the industry itself.

During secondary school, Chrisy began questioning the absence of women in technical entertainment roles. This sparked a dual mission: to become a pioneer and to provide a “safe harbor” for female artists who often felt vulnerable in male-dominated studio environments.

The path was steep. Skeptics frequently told her she wouldn’t last, claiming artists would never trust a woman behind the console. After graduating from Nyundo in 2018, she spent years as a “nomad” producer—renting studio time out of pocket and often working without an income.

Her greatest hurdle, however, was credibility. Between 2020 and 2021, Chrisy fought a constant battle to prove the music she presented was actually her own work. This period of professional isolation ended when veteran rapper Riderman recognized her technical skill, bringing her into the fold at Ibisumizi Studio.

The Breakthrough: From Ibisumizi to the Charts

Joining Ibisumizi Studio was Chrisy’s professional catalyst. Beyond sharpening her technical skills, the stint provided the industry exposure needed to bridge the gap between “aspiring” and “established.”

Her portfolio now includes production credits on high-rotation tracks such as Riderman’s Nyegamo ya Nyagasani, Alpha Rwirangira’s Victorious, and Yago’s My Love. Despite this success, the journey wasn’t without financial risk; early on, she invested heavily in studio time with zero immediate returns, often facing rejection from artists who hesitated to release music produced by an “unfamiliar” female name.

Legacy and Motherhood

Outside the studio, Chrisy is a mother of two daughters. Her professional resilience is a blueprint she hopes they might one day follow. “I would support them if they chose this path,” she says, “provided they have the same passion and talent for the craft.”

The Future of the Sound

Looking ahead, Chrisy is focused on expanding her influence while lowering the barrier to entry for other women. Her advice to aspiring female producers is practical: equip yourself with technical knowledge, invest in basic tools, and remain persistent.

“Success in the music world requires dedication and the confidence to move forward even when opportunities seem limited,” she notes. Through her journey, Chrisy Neat is not just building a career; she is redefining the technical landscape of Rwanda’s evolving music industry.

