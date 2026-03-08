Rwanda’s First Lady Champions Mental Well-being and Dignity on International Women’s Day

KIGALI – As Rwanda joined the global community to mark International Women’s Day 2026, First Lady Jeannette Kagame has called on women and girls to prioritize their mental and physical well-being while continuing to advocate for their rights and personal dignity.

In a powerful message to commemorate the day, Mrs. Kagame encouraged women to nurture self-respect and confidence, emphasizing the importance of mutual support in both personal and professional journeys.

“Happy Women’s Day! I urge you to carve your character carefully, define your boundaries, advocate for yourselves and other women and girls, and protect your physical and mental health,” the First Lady said.

She challenged women to practice self-care with the same devotion they offer others: “And please, love yourself with the same gentleness you give others—the same gentleness you wish and deserve to experience from the world.”

A Legacy of Advocacy

Mrs. Kagame’s message underscores an evolving national conversation regarding emotional well-being, even as Rwanda maintains its position as a global leader in gender equality.

As the founder of the Imbuto Foundation (2001), the First Lady has spent over two decades spearheading initiatives in education, health, and family development. Through the foundation, thousands of girls have accessed scholarships, mentorship, and leadership training, significantly boosting female representation in sciences and professional leadership.

Today, Rwanda remains a global reference point for political inclusion, with women occupying over 61% of seats in the lower house of Parliament—the highest proportion in the world—alongside a gender-balanced cabinet.

Focusing on Holistic Empowerment

The First Lady’s emphasis on mental health reflects a strategic shift toward “holistic empowerment.” While policy reforms have expanded access to finance and entrepreneurship, experts note that the double burden of family responsibilities and professional roles often impacts women’s psychological health.

In response, Rwanda has recently decentralised mental health services to local health centers and launched public awareness campaigns to dismantle the stigma surrounding mental illness.

National Call to Action

Reacting to the First Lady’s message, Marie Médiatrice Umubyeyi, the Executive Secretary of the National Women’s Council, urged Rwandan women to capitalize on the existing legal and social frameworks provided by the government.

“The message is clear. We want to see a resilient and responsible woman in the family and the community,” Umubyeyi said. “The government has restored the dignity of women; it is therefore imperative that they value this by taking up leadership roles and striving for dignity within the family and society.”

While celebrating these milestones, International Women’s Day in Rwanda also serves as a moment to address remaining hurdles, including teenage pregnancy, domestic conflict, and lingering economic barriers.

By urging women to define their boundaries and protect their health, Mrs. Kagame’s 2026 message reinforces a vital truth: that Rwanda’s sustainable development depends not just on the participation of women, but on their ability to thrive with dignity and total well-being.

Visited 3 times, 3 visit(s) today