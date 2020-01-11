World’s Biggest Basilica due Next Year in Kibeho – Rwanda  

In November 2021, a new Basilica to be constructed in Kibeho – Southern province of Rwanda will dethrone Saint Peter’s Basicilica – Vatican as world biggest basilica.

The latter has a total capacity of 60,000 people, but here comes a church which is barely two times bigger from the land of a thousand hills.

Nyaruguru district officials and the catholic church of Rwanda yesterday – January 10, 2020 met with engineers who will construct the Rwf 70 billion church at Kibeho holly land.

It will have a covered area of 10,000 sitting capacity and an open space of 100,000 capacity, according to Mayor Francois Habitegeko.

The basilica will sit on the ground where, according to the Catholic Church, Virgin Mary, the Mother of Jesus appeared to three school girls in early 1980s and gave them a message of peace and what was to happen in Rwanda in the decade that followed-the Genocide committed against Tutsi among others.

“It will be completed in November 2021. Preliminary activities including the study and putting in place a fundraising foundation were finished,” said Mayor Habitegeko.

According to Kigalitoday.com our sister website, one Immaculée Iribagiza, a Rwandan living in United States of America is leading the fundraising activities that will provide the budget for the mega church.

Mayor Habitegeko told KT Press, that the basilica will also include VIP apartment for some of the 500,000 – 600,000 pilgrims who flock to Kibeho holly land through the year, especially on Assumption day – August 15.

Our Lady of Kibeho is the name given to Marian apparitions to the three girls including: Alphonsine Mumureke, Nathalie Mukamazimpaka and Marie Claire Mukangango.

However, the district wants the private sector to build more hotels in the area to cater for the increasing number of tourists.

In 2001, the local bishop of the Catholic Church officially recognised the visions of three schoolchildren as authentic which makes the Catholic Church believers flock to Kibeho for blessings through the year.