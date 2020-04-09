Arsenal Players Join Rwanda To Commemorate the Genocide Against Tutsi 

Arsenal football club players have joined Rwandans to mark 26 years after the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi.

In an address of the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi in Rwanda, Arsenal players posted a nineteen-second video on Twitter with commemoration messages and comforting survivors.

IDavid Luiz, Arsenal’s center-back said, “We shall remember this day forever, thank you so much, guys.”

“We see your courage and determination,” Arsenal’s forward Reiss Luke Nelson said.

Arsenal’s midfielder, Dani Ceballos also said; “We celebrate your strives and unity.”

On his side, Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal’s striker, he said: “As Arsenal, we are happy to partner with Rwanda and witness its credible transformation.” said in the video.

On April 7, 2020, President Kagame and the First Lady Mrs. Jeannette Kagame officially kickstarted the commemoration week by participating in the wreath-laying ceremony at Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre in Gisozi and lighting the flame of hope.

This year’s commemoration coincided with the COVID-19 crisis where Rwandans and the world at large are in lockdown to prevent the spreading of the deadly virus.

This year there will be no wreath-laying events by the different groups of people and visits to the memorial sites because movements have been restricted at least until the lockdown is officially closed.

During the commemoration week, the country carries activities related to paying tribute to more than 1 million Tutsi who perished during the Genocide that was meticulously prepared and perpetrated by the government between April 7 and July 4 in 1994.