Pope Francis Appoints Msgr Papias Musengamana As Nzakamwita Retires

The head of Roman Catholic Church Pope Francis has appointed Monseigneur Papias Musengamana as the new Bishop of Byumba Diocese, North – Eastern Rwanda.

In a communiqué released by the Papal Office in Rwanda, this February 20, 2022, Msgr Musengamana was appointed by Pope Francis to replace Bishop Servelien Nzakamwita who had applied for retirement at age of 79.

Nzakamwita served as the shepherd of the diocese from March, 13 1996.

Bishop Musengamana has been serving as the Vicar in the Diocese of Kabgayi and Rector of Saint-Charles Borromée Nyakibanda Major Seminary in Huye district.

He was born on 21 August 1967 in Byimana, Diocese of Kabgayi, and was ordained a priest on 14 July 1996 in Kabgayi.

After his Primary school educaton, he attended the St. Leon Seminary in Kabgayi, then a preparatory year at the major Seminary in Rutongo.

He then studied Philosophy at the Seminary of Kabgayi and Theology at the Institut catholique théologique of Yaoundé, Cameroon.

He graduated in Theology in 1996. From 1999 to 2006 he studied biblical theology in Freiburg, Germany, where he obtained his doctorate.

After his ordination as priest, he was professor in various seminaries, the Bishop’s secretary, general bursar of the diocese, vicar general and in charge of pastoral coordination.

He has also served as the Rector of St. Leon minor Seminary in Kabgayi.