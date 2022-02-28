Miss Ukraine Joins Battlefield

Miss Ukraine 2015 Anastasiia Lenna has joined the Force of her country to defend it against Russian invasion along several other women of zeal.

Every Ukrainian soul is actively trying to help in any way possible. Those who aren’t fighting contribute help in the form of humanitarian aid.

Many women, on the other side, are willing to die fighting for their homeland.

Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna, recently shared a picture of herself posing with an assault weapon shortly before entering the Ukrainian armed forces to fight the Russians.

She is one of tens of thousands of women serving in the Ukrainian military.

Apart from her contribution on the field, Anastasiia Lenna keeps a presence on social media by posting stories that support her country.