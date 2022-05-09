Bugesera, Gisagara Are Champions of Sitting Volleyball

Gisagara men sitting volleyball club and Bugesera women sitting volleyball club crowed the sitting volleyball champions on this Sunday of 8th May 2022 during their final phase of Rwanda sitting volleyball championship.

Rwanda sitting volleyball of athletes with disabilities championship in both men and women were concluded in Rubavu district where more than 29 teams had gathered to play the final phase.

The phase was also played in commemoration of the sports athletes, leaders and staff who lost their lives the during 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

The tournament kicked off last year 28-29 December 2021 and was supposed to be played in 4 phases.

In men category , Gisagara svc was crowned champions after their win of two sets one (2-1) against the citizens Gasabo svc ( 16-25,25-23,15-13).

In women category Bugesera wvc lifted the trophy after a clear win of two sets null against northern based Gicumbi wvc ( 25-19,25-21).

The first men’s and women’s teams were awarded trophies, medals and Rwf 150,000, Rwf 100,000 for the second and Rwf 80,000 for the third position.

Individual awards

Women

Best receiver:Umurisa Hoziana (Bugesera)

Best attacker: Nyirambarushimana Sandrine (Bugesera)

Best Blocker:Mugirwanake Louise(Gicumbi)

Best Setter: Umutoni Clementine (Bugesera)

Best server:Carine Kwizera (Bugesera)

VP: Sandrine Nyirambarushimana (Bugesera)

Men

Best Libero: Mataratara (Gisagara

Best blocker :Iraguha (Gisagara)

Best Setter: Murema Baptiste (Gasabo)

Best server:Iraguha(Gisagara)

Best Attacker: Ngizwenimana Bosco (Gisagara)

MVP Ngizwenimana Bosco(Gisagara)