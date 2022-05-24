Kiyovu Falter Again In Title Race Following  A Draw With Etoile de l’Est

Kiyovu Sport’s possibility of winning their first league title in more than 30 years became much more remote after losing two crucial points in their 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Etoile de l’Est on Monday afternoon.

Francis Haringingo’s men went into the game knowing the margin for error was tiny as they were three points behind their title rival APR, who beat Gorilla FC 2-1 earlier in the day.

It was that Etoile de l’Est took a surprise lead through Peter Agbelov’s goal in the 32nd minute and Kiyovu would have to wait until the 82nd minute to equalize thanks to Emmanuel Okwi’s goal.

With points ahead of Kiyovu and two rounds of games to go, APR have now taken a big step toward defending the league title.

The draw was particularly important for Etoile de l’Est who kept alive their faint hopes of avoiding the drop. They remain one point from safety.

WHat’s next in the title race?

APR face AS Kigali before hosting Police FC on the final day while Kiyovu’s final fixtures include a tricky trip to Rusizi against Espoir and a tough home game against Marine FC.

Meanwhile, Gicumbi become the first team to be relegated this season after losing 1-0 to Mukura VS. Mugisha Patrick scored in the 53rd minute to condemn Gicumbi to their 14th defeat.

They now return into the second division after a disastrous season in the top flight where they managed just two wins so far.