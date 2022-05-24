Meddy, Diamond and Kenzo Battling for Best East African Artiste of the Year Award

Rwanda’s budding music star Medard Ngabo alias Meddy is nominated in the same category of Best East African Artiste of the Year with East Africa’s music giants Eddy Kenzo, Diamond Platnumz, Harmonize, Zuchu and Nikita Kering for upcoming The Headies awards.

The 15th edition of popular Nigerian music awards dubbed The Headies, this year is slated to take place come September 4, 2022 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Altanta, USA.

The awards which commenced back in 2006, aims at recognising African talents in creative art industry that have tremendously excelled in changing African society through art.

The nominees this year include musicians producers and music executives.

This year’s The Headies awards has 36 categories including Hall of Fame award, which has only one nominee legendary female musician Angelique Kidjo, Best International Act that features superstars Akon, Haitian born producer and singer Wycliffe Jean and iconic producer, rapper and mogul Sean Combs aka P. Diddy.

Other categories include Best East African Artiste of the Year, Next rated, Best Street hop Artiste, Lyricist on the roll, producer of the Year, Album of the Year, Hip hop album, R&B album and the song of the year.

The list further includes African Artiste recognition, song of the year, Best alternative song, best recording of the Year, special recognition award, Best music executive of the Year, Rookie of the Year and the Best Album of the year.

It also features Hip Hop world revelation of the Year and Viewer’s choice award Humanitarian award, Best Reggea and Dancehall Album and African Artist of the Year.

It features the North America Artiste of the Year, and Southern, West Africa, North Africa categories are included.

Nigerian musicians like Davido, Wizkid, Ruger, Gold, Tems Tiwa, Burna Boy Ladipoe, Olamide feature in most categories with the likes of Eddy and Diamond Platnumz.

Wizkid, 2Baba, Fireboy and Davido among the music star that ha e won the the headies awards in previous years.