AS Kigali Delay APR’s Coronation

APR FC title party was put on hold after they crashed to 2-0 defeat by AS Kigali, blowing the chance to retain the league title on the penultimate match day.

With second-place could have benefited from APR’s defeat to go top of the league with only one round of games to go but they also fell short, drawing 0-0 away to Espoir FC.

APR looked hungry in the opening stages of the game and created chances but were denied by AS Kigali’s goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwali.

Instead, they went into the half-time trailing to Haruna Niyonzima goal, against the run of play.

After the break, Innocent Nshuti, Yves Mugunga and Lague Byiringiro were brought on as APR looked for an equalizer but Mugheni Fabrice Kakule dispossessed Bonheur MUgisha and calmly slotted home to seal the victory.

APR will still win the league if they beat Police FC on the final day. A draw, or even a defeat could still be enough should Kiyovu fail to win against Marines FC.

Elsewhere, Marines handed Rayon Sports their sixth defeat of the season with a 3-2 win while Mukura lost 1-0 to Musanze.

Rutsiro beat Gicumbi 3-1 to boot their survival bid while another relegation battle between Etoile de l’est and Gorilla FC ended in a goalless draw.