Rwanda Receives Medical Equipment from Israel

The State of Israel has donated medical equipment worth Rwf140 million to the Government Rwanda, to help the country in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic and other health threats.

The donation is composed of 30 hospital beds and 1.5 tons of personal protective equipment (PPEs).

According to the Director General of Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC), Prof. Claude Mambo Muvunyi, the medical equipment support is of great significance.

“We are grateful to the State of Israel for this important donation. This will greatly contribute to our continuous efforts of equipping health facilities to better respond to Covid-19 and other infectious diseases,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of Israel to Rwanda, Dr. Ron Adam, explained that the support results from good bilateral relations between the two countries.

“The need for hospital beds and PPEs was very acute during the Covid-19 period which we are still in. As the State of Israel, we made all efforts to support our sister country Rwanda in this regard, and I am happy and proud that finally we have made it”, said the Ambassador of Israel, Dr. Ron Adam.

According to Rwanda Biomedical Center, the new medical beds will be used in University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK), University Teaching Hospital of Butare (CHUB) and Kibagabaga Hospital.

Rwanda and Israel have been enjoying strong ties over the years, with cooperation in many sectors including education, energy, ICT and innovation, health and defense among others.