Ahmed AbdeIrahman Unveiled As Gasogi United Coach

Ahmed AbdeIrahman Adel

Gasogi United has unveiled Ahmed AbdeIrahman Adel as their new coach.

The Egyptian tactician replaces Guy Bukasa who parted ways with the club last season.

After the departure of coach Guy Bukasa in the middle of the season, Gasongi United was in hands of Mbarushimana Shabani who also parted ways with the club few weeks ago.

The new Gasogi Manager signs contract in front of Kakoza Nkuriza Charles, team’s president

AbdeIrahman Adel   returns for a second spell as coach of the Rwandan top flight team after coaching northern based Musanze FC for five months until April 2020.

The Egyptian tactician has signed a one year deal and will be deputized by his compatriot Bahaaeldin Ibrahim.

Last season Gasogi United finished on 11th  position with 34 points in their third year in Rwanda top flight league.

