Ian Kagame To Be Commissioned Among RDF Officer Cadets

One of the sons of President Paul Kagame, Ian Kagame is among the 568 Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Officer Cadets who will be commissioned today after completion of courses and military training at Gako military Academy in Bugesera District.

The graduates will be awarded the rank of Second Lieutenant, this November 4, 2022, by President Paul Kagame, the Commander-in-Chief of RDF.

Ian Kagame completed her course at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, the UK’s most prestigious military college, August 12, 2022.