New Statistics Report Shows Increase in Consumer Price Index

The overall Rwanda Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 31 percent on annual basis and by 5.6 percent on monthly basis, the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR) has showed.

The Urban Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 20.1 percent on annual basis (October 2022 and October 2021) and increased by 2.7 percent on monthly basis (October to September 2022), while the annual average inflation rate year-on-year was 10.5 percent.

The institute also showed that Rural CPI increased by 39.2 percent on annual basis and increased by 7.6 percent on monthly basis, in the same periods, according the report published on November 10, 2022.

The urban CPI is calculated based on approximately 1,622 products in twelve urban centres of Rwanda. These include Food and non-alcoholic beverages, Alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics, Clothing and footwear, Housing water, electricity, gas and other fuels.

This is on top of furnishings household equipment and routine household maintenance, Health, Transport, Communication, Recreation and culture, Education, Restaurants and hotels, Miscellaneous goods and services.

‘Food and non-alcoholic beverages’ increased by 39.7 percent, ‘Housing water, electricity, gas and other fuels’ increased by 8.9 percent, Transport increased by 13.6 percent and Restaurants and Hotels increased by 18.6 percent.

The underlying inflation rate (excluding fresh food and energy) increased by 14.4 percent when compared to October 2021 and increased by 1.4 percent when compared to September 2022.

The data also show the “local products” increased by 20.1 percent on annual change and increased by 3.4 percent on monthly basis, while prices of the “imported products” increased by 20 percent on annual basis and increased by 0.6 percent on monthly basis.

The prices of the “fresh products” increased by 42.4 percent on annual change and increased by 7.5 percent on monthly basis.

The prices of “energy” increased by 22.3 percent on annual change and increased by 2.4 percent on monthly basis.

The annual average inflation rate between October 2022 and October 2021 stood at 10.5 percent while the annual average underlying inflation rate is 9.2 percent.