The Road to Qatar: Things To Know About Morocco National Team

The FIFA World Cup, often simply called the World Cup, is an international association football competition contested by the senior men’s national teams of the members of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association(FIFA), the sport’s global governing body.

The championship has been awarded every four years since the first tournament in 1930, except in 1942 and 1946, due to World War II.

As far as we are concerned, there is a lot to know about African teams that will represent the continent in the World Cup 2022, venue: Qatar.

Morocco is one of the five countries that will represent Africa in the 2022 Fifa world cup in Qatar. It’s not the first time the Moroccan national senior football team participate in World Cup.

Their first appearance was in 1970, the ninth edition of the FIFA World Cup held from 31 May to 21 June in Mexico, and it was also the first World Cup tournament held outside Europe and South America, first held in North America.

Ever since, Morocco have qualified for the final stages of FIFA World Cup on six occasions, which were in 1970, 1986, 1994, 1998, 2018 and this year of 2022.

Their best performance was in 1986, where they reached the round of 16. The Morocco team had many records. Meanwhile, in 1970, Morocco was the first African country to draw a match at the World Cup Finals, with 1–1draw with Bulgaria.

In 1986 Morocco was the first African team to reach round 16.

]In 1998, another record was registered when Youssef Chippo a retired Moroccan footballer was the first African to score an own goal at the World Cup, in the 2–2 draw against Norway on 10 June 1998.

In 2018, Sofyan Amrabat, a Moroccan professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Serie A club Fiorentina who came on as a substitute for his brother Nordin Amrabat in the 76th minute in the group match against Iran, became the first player in World Cup history to come in for his brother.

Morocco pooled in F alongside Belgium, Canada and Croatia and will have to bypass tournament giants Croatia and Belgium, who came second and third in the previous world cup in Russia 2018, to have a hope of progressing out of Group F.

Morocco will start their journey by facing Croatia on 23rd November, and then Belgium on 27th and Canada on 1st December 2022.