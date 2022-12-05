RNP Decentralizes Driving Test Services To Regions

People seeking driver’s license will no longer have to wait for a long time to do paper-based provisional and definitive tests after Rwanda National Police (RNP) decentralized its driving test services to 16 sites in different parts of the country.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza, on Saturday December 3, briefed teams of Police officers, who will be dispatched to the sites to start conducting continuous driving tests.

The decentralization of driving test is part of the RNP strategies to take services closer to the people, the RNP spokesperson, Commissioner of Police (CP) John Bosco Kabera, said.

“Registration for either provisional (computer and paper-based) or definitive tests is now open-ended and the 16 driving test sites in regions, which will now be operating everyday, will facilitate the big number of candidates registering for definitive and paper-based tests” CP Kabera said.

He added: “Practical tests at these sites in regions, will be conducted from Monday to Friday but paper-based provisional tests will be allocated specific days during the week.

It means that when registering and booking for either provisional or definitive through Irembo platform, the candidate will have an option to choose the nearest site.”

The open-ended registration and booking for practical and paper-based provisional tests opened this Saturday, December 3. Successful candidates are expected to do their tests from December 12.

Last month, the RNP also decentralized the computer-based driving testing to 18 sites across the country, which operates from Monday to Saturday.

“Registration and booking is done online through Irembo, candidates will choose the site of their choice and the system will automatically schedule the date when the candidate will do either provisional or definitive tests, but also confirm the venue and time.”

Previously, driving tests would only be done on specific days periodically and per region, and supervised by Police officers dispatched from the General Headquarters, a process that would lead to a backlog of many people seeking driver’s license tests.

“People will no longer have to wait for a long time or travel long distances. You can now register for driving test at any time of your convenience,” CP Kabera said.