PHOTOS: President Kagame Welcomes President Rajoelina

President Paul Kagame on Monday received President Andry Rajoelina on Madagascar at Urugwiro Village, where they held tête-à-tête discussion on the status of bilateral cooperation between Rwanda and Madagascar.

The discussion between the two leaders was followed by bilateral talks with their respective delegations to deliberate on the status of bilateral cooperation between Rwanda and Madagascar. The two Heads of State will also witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Multisectoral Economic Cooperation.

On Monday afternoon, President Rajoelina, who is in Rwanda on a three-day state visit, will pay tribute to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against The Tutsi at the Kigali Genocide Memorial and tour Nyakabingo Mine in Rulindo District. Later in the evening, President Kagame will host his guest together with his delegation to a State Banquet.

On the last day of his Official Visit, President Rajoelina will visit the Kigali Special Economic Zone for a tour of Africa Improved Food and Gasabo Gold Refinery before being shown around the City of Kigali.

Madagascar and Rwanda enjoy commendable bilateral ties. President Kagame, accompanied by First Lady, Mrs. Jeannette Kagame last visited Africa’s biggest island in June 2019 as a Guest of Honour at the country’s 59th anniversary of independence.

President Kagame said the visit was an opportunity to deepen the bilateral relationship between Rwanda and Madagascar. He said that the two countries sought to strengthen trade and investment ties in the context of COMESA and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) while at the same time leveraging collaboration in the areas of technology, agriculture, and security, among others.

He used to opportunity to invite President Rajoelina to pay a visit to us in Rwanda in a bid strengthen the ties between our two countries further.