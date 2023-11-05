Home Sports Rayon Sports Thump Mukura to Move Up to Fourth Spot On Table
Sports

Rayon Sports Thump Mukura to Move Up to Fourth Spot On Table

by Eddy Abayisenga
written by Eddy Abayisenga 2:57 pm

 

Rayon’s Hakim Bugingo attempting to dribble past Mukura’s Elie Tatou Iradukunda

Rayon Sports have moved up to fourth position on the Rwanda Premier League standings after outclassing Mukura with a dismantling 4-1 victory at Kigali Pele Stadium on Saturday.

Kevin Muhire gave Rayon Sports an early lead as the midfielder finished off a crisp pass from Heritier Luvumbu through freekick, but Lotfi Afahmia’s team responded in a staggering fashion with wonderkid Elie Tatou Iradukunda hitting a 30-yard screamer to equalise in the 32nd minute.

Rachid Kalisa then set up the free kick for Aruna Moussa Madjaliwa, who grabbed a goal with a superb header finish in the 65th minute.
Rayon Sports talisman Joackiam Ojera was felled by former teammate Jean Marie Vianney Muvandimwe in the penalty area and the match official Claude Ishimwe directly pointed at the penalty spot to take the later controversial decision.
It was Luvumbu, the hattrick hero against Sunrise, who scored again as he converted the penalty with a cheeky ‘Panenka’ chip down the middle to make it 3-1 in the 87th minute.

Ojera fouled again in injury time but this time far from Mukura’s goal, and Kalisa was the creator once more through a freekick that found Emmanuel Mvuyekure, who brilliantly finished a header to ensure Mohamed Wade’s side racked up a thumping 4-1 win over the Huye district-based side in their day 10 contest.

Joackiam Ojera was proved to be Rayon’s talisman again

“We wanted three points more than them as a big club, and we needed to move up from that position,” said Rayon’s Ally Serumogo after the match.

This stunning victory lifted Rayon Sports to fourth spot on 16 points from nine matches, three points behind Police, with Musanze sitting at the top of the table on 23 points. Mukura sit in sixth position on 15 points from ten matches.

Mukura head coach Lotfi Afahmia was shocked by his side’s massive defeat


Matchday 10 Saturday’s results:

Rayon Sports 4-1 Mukura
Muhazi United 1-2 APR
Marines 1-0 Amagaju
Musanze 1-0 Kiyovu Sports

Friday:
Police 1-0 Gorilla

Related Posts

Ndayishimiye Samson Is New FERWACY President

WHO Proposes New Health Financing Formula for Rwanda

PHOTOS: KPA Outlast REG to Win 2023 Women’s...

Two Teachers In Southern Rwanda Raise A Case...

Global Fund Support to Increase Doctor to Patient Ratio...

REG Stun Equity Bank to Reach First Africa...

We Were Neighbours of the Monster – Witnesses...

CONFIRMED: Kendrick Lamar To Headline ‘Move Afrika’ Inaugural...

Africa Women’s Basketball League Qualifiers: REG Through To...

RwandaEpic2023: Germans Daniel Gathof and Bart Classens win...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.