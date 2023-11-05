Rayon Sports Thump Mukura to Move Up to Fourth Spot On Table

Rayon Sports have moved up to fourth position on the Rwanda Premier League standings after outclassing Mukura with a dismantling 4-1 victory at Kigali Pele Stadium on Saturday.

Kevin Muhire gave Rayon Sports an early lead as the midfielder finished off a crisp pass from Heritier Luvumbu through freekick, but Lotfi Afahmia’s team responded in a staggering fashion with wonderkid Elie Tatou Iradukunda hitting a 30-yard screamer to equalise in the 32nd minute.



Rachid Kalisa then set up the free kick for Aruna Moussa Madjaliwa, who grabbed a goal with a superb header finish in the 65th minute.

Rayon Sports talisman Joackiam Ojera was felled by former teammate Jean Marie Vianney Muvandimwe in the penalty area and the match official Claude Ishimwe directly pointed at the penalty spot to take the later controversial decision.

It was Luvumbu, the hattrick hero against Sunrise, who scored again as he converted the penalty with a cheeky ‘Panenka’ chip down the middle to make it 3-1 in the 87th minute.



Ojera fouled again in injury time but this time far from Mukura’s goal, and Kalisa was the creator once more through a freekick that found Emmanuel Mvuyekure, who brilliantly finished a header to ensure Mohamed Wade’s side racked up a thumping 4-1 win over the Huye district-based side in their day 10 contest.

“We wanted three points more than them as a big club, and we needed to move up from that position,” said Rayon’s Ally Serumogo after the match.



This stunning victory lifted Rayon Sports to fourth spot on 16 points from nine matches, three points behind Police, with Musanze sitting at the top of the table on 23 points. Mukura sit in sixth position on 15 points from ten matches.



Matchday 10 Saturday’s results:



Rayon Sports 4-1 Mukura

Muhazi United 1-2 APR

Marines 1-0 Amagaju

Musanze 1-0 Kiyovu Sports



Friday: