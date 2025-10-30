From Kigali to Nairobi: NCBA Golf Series Elevates East Africa’s Amateur Golf Stage

The NCBA Golf Series, now a fixture on the regional calendar, returns for its second edition in Rwanda with a renewed sense of purpose: to showcase how sport can connect economies, communities, and talent across borders.

For NCBA Bank, the Series has evolved into more than a tournament — it’s a regional movement.

“Coming back to Kigali reflects our long-term commitment,” says Maurice Toroitich, Managing Director of NCBA Bank Rwanda. “We’re building something larger than a championship — a platform that brings East Africans together through sport, opportunity, and shared values.”

This year’s event is particularly significant as it serves as the final qualifying leg before the NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale, to be held on November 28th at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi.

Rwanda’s return to the tee comes on the heels of an impressive debut last year that drew more than 200 players and ended with three Rwandan golfers — Paul Ntaganda, Alphonsine Murekatete, and Bethlehem Umuzabibu — earning their spots at the finale in Nairobi. Their performance, though modest on the leaderboard, was monumental in symbolism: Rwanda had arrived.

This year, that momentum continues — and with a touch of luxury. The newly opened Mövenpick Hotel Kigali joins as a co-sponsor and official host of the prize-giving ceremony, making the tournament its first major corporate partnership.

“It’s an honour to debut with an event that mirrors our values of excellence, unity, and community,” said Media Rutayisire, the hotel’s General Manager. “Golf embodies precision and passion — the same qualities that define our brand.”

Since teeing off in Kenya four years ago, the NCBA Golf Series has grown into one of the region’s premier amateur circuits — over 5,000 golfers, 20 tournaments, and a growing list of partners that see sport as a bridge to stronger regional integration.

Toroitich says that’s precisely the point. “Golf is where business, culture, and competition meet. For NCBA, it’s a way to stay consistent — to keep showing up for the sport and the communities we serve.”

As Rwanda hosts the Series’ last stop before the Nairobi finale, the spotlight will again turn toward what’s becoming a new rhythm in the region’s sporting scene: golf not just as a game, but as a symbol of East Africa’s quiet but steady confidence.