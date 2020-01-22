Miss Rwanda Contestants Asked to Join the Smart Phone Access Campaign

All 54 girls contesting for Miss Rwanda 2020 crown today converged at Kigali Arena to pick numbers which will characterize each contestant during the course of the Miss Rwanda 2020 beauty pageant competition.

The event, held at Kigali Arena, came with a task of all the contestants urged to take on the promotion of the Connect Rwanda initiative.

Connect Rwanda is a national initiative, started December 2019, with the objective to mobilise abled Rwandans to contribute smartphones to Rwandans who cannot afford them.

The national initiative has a target of having all Rwandans with smartphones by end of this year. And by this January more than 31,000 smartphones had been pledged and some already distributed to beneficiaries.

For instance this last week Rwanda Development Board (RDB) delivered a pledge to all its 700 park rangers in Akagera national park, with each getting a brand new Mara smart phone customized with a ranger’s name.

“All of us have a contribution in the Connect Rwanda cause. Any contribution is welcome. As Miss Rwanda encourages creating influence, the contestants have been tasked to drive the Connect Rwanda campaign,” the event organisers said on twitter.

For a good work done by any of the 54 contestants, there will be a special prize for whom will drive the most pledges in Connect Rwanda drive.

“The reward will be an upgrade of her current smartphone to the latest version bundled with data of 10GB per month for life,” Miss Rwanda organisers revealed.

Out of the 54 contestants, only twenty of them are supposed to go to the final contest this February but the process of selecting the ones who will make it through the pre-selection has been opened.

According to Dieudonne Ishimwe, the contest manager, there will be SMS and Online voting ahead of MissRwanda2020 Pre-selection and public voting on both phone and online will be open since tomorrow at 12 o’clock.

What is in Miss Rwanda prize bag?

The top 20 contestants will head to the boot camp slated for February 9 to get trained in culture, national values and how to hit the red carpet before facing judges in the grand finale on February 22, where their brains will count more than beauty.

The winner will walk away with a brand-new Suzuki Swift, courtesy of Rwanda Motor, a monthly salary of Rwf800, 000 from Africa Improved Food (AIF), and additional bonus and goodies from Miss Rwanda’s partners.

The first runner-up will get Rwf1, 200, 000 from Multi Design Group, which will also provide a free air ticket to Miss Rwanda to spend her post-contest vacation in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Miss Popularity 2020 will net Rwf1, 500, 000, courtesy of MTN Rwanda and will be the latter’s brand ambassador this year.