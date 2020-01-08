Queen Cha’s 2020 Resolution: It’s A Year of ‘Solos’

Singer Queen Cha real names Yvonne Mugemana has said that she has changed the approach of her music, to show more confidence to her fans.

Last year, Queen Cha featured in many songs with various artists mainly those from The Mane record label and hardly got time to record solo songs.

Speaking to KT Press, Umwe Rukumbi hitmaker said that this year she will be more focused on making her own music with less collabos.

“Last year I focused much on collabos with various artists but this year, I want to record lots of solo songs and off course with less collaborations,” says Queen Cha

Late 2019, Queen Cha released a single dubbed Question which is currently doing great on local airwaves.

The songstress is one of the artists attached to The Mane music house which is on the verge of collapsing after its main actor Safi Madiba quit the house.

Safi Madiba former lead singer of Urban Boys was a key artist to The Mane because he would write songs for fellow music label musicians Marina and Queen Cha.

Queen Cha boosts of songs like Winner, Ntawe Nkura, Baby Love and many more featuring established artists.

Queen Cha was born Yvonne Mugemana 05 June 1991 by Charles Mugemana and Adeline Nyiraneza.