Rwanda Celebrates One Million On-Grid Connections

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) is today celebrating the one million clients’ connection on national grid as part of its efforts to ensure 100% access to electricity by 2024.

REG has a total 1,400,000 households connections including 1 million households to on-grid electricity and 400,000 off-grid.

The 69 year old Violette Mukarugambwa, the REG client from Rwamagana district, Eastern Province, brought up the millionth customer to be connected to the national grid.

She was awarded with 183 kilowatts, an equivalent of Rwf 100,000.

“I am very thankful to REG for transforming my life. The electricity enabled a city lifestyle in my family,” Mukarugambwa said.

An average energy consumer, Mukarugambwa would spend at least 3 years before buying more units for her electricity meter.

At the celebration of the milestone in Kigali, the Minister of Infrastructure Amb. Claver Gatete said that he is very hopeful that Rwanda “will achieve 100% connections in 2024.”

Rwanda has 2,400,000 households, which means, that 1 million more households are still in darkness.

One of the project that will make this happen is the Peat to power energy project under construction in Gisagara district – Southern Province. The plant will add 70MW on national grid on its launch in June 2020.

In an interview with KT Press in September last year, Rwanda Energy Group (REG) – the country’s power supplier’s CEO, Ron Weiss, said that energy production increased from 37 percent in 2017 to 51 percent countrywide as of last year, while government plans to hit 100 percent access to electricity by 2024.

“We are heading towards 100 percent by 2024. We are doing well but I think we still need to increase the numbers even more if we must achieve 100 percent by 2024. The main issue today is the budget,”