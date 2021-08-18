Miss Jolly Meets Diamond Platnumz

Former Miss Rwanda Jolly Mutesi has paid a courtesy visit to Africa’s music giant and Wasafi records CEO Diamond Platnumz in Tanzania.

The former beauty queen and Waah hitmaker discussed a possible partnership with Miss East Africa beauty pageant.

Mutesi was recently hired as a vice president of Miss East Africa beauty pageant and she has been in Tanzania for a while meeting various important people to support the pageant including a visit to Tanzania parliament.

This year’s Miss East Africa will see 17 countries competing for the crown, the countries to participate include Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Kenya, Burundi, Comoros, Djibuti, Ethiopia and Madagascar, Eritria, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Seychelles, Somalia.

After many years on halt, Miss East Africa bounces back on the scene, and organizers say that since its organization team involves youth, the beauty pageant promises to be one of a kind.

Rwanda’s participant Miss Cynthia Akazuba won the competition back in 2009, Neema Umwali also was crowned Miss East Africa in 2012.

At the age of 20, Jolly Mutesi became Miss Rwanda in 2016 replacing her predecessor Doriane Kundwa.

It wasn’t an easy journey for Mutesi to stand out as an activist and influencer but rather, it was a result of insults, bullying, and social media pressure of people accusing her of bleaching which made her even stronger to be a voice of voiceless especially to young girls facing a similar situation.

During her year of reign, Miss Jolly Mutesi was the first beauty queen to represent Rwanda in Miss World beauty competition. Even though she did not win the competition. she paved a way for Rwanda to be a permanent participant of Miss World.