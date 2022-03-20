And Miss Rwanda 2022 Is Nshuti Divine Muheto

The colourful and stiff competition Miss Rwanda has ended with winner Miss Nshuti Muheto Divine taking the crown.

Kayumba Darina was the second runner-up and Keza Maolithia, first runner-up.

Africa improved food will help the winner to implement the Beauty with a Purpose Project, but overall, the winner was given Hyundai brand new car by Hyundai Rwanda.

The contest finals were held at Intare Conference Arena in the Capital Kigali-Gasabo district where 19 beauty queens were eagerly looking forward to winning the crown after one month in a boot camp.

The six judges who hail essentially from media and entertainment industry first asked a round of questions to the girls to get the top eleven, and then top five before selecting the top three.

A part from the top three, other positions were up to win and those include the best reproductive health initiative which attracted Rwf 2.4 Million to the winner, same as Sports’ challenge winner.

Another position was also of the Miss Photogenic, Miss Talent, Miss Popularity, Miss Heritage.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Kigali awarded the girl with best innovative project. She will among others, get Rwf 500,000 monthly salary during her reign of one year.

Her project will also be supported under Inkomoko entrepreneurship support.

Miss Rwanda is increasingly attracting several girls inspite of past editions where parents used to think that the competition comes with misbehavior and prevents children from concentrating on their education assignments.

In the competition, beauty, brain and cultural values are the three basis of evaluation.

The event is also increasingly becoming a publicity venue through the three months that it takes from audition to boot camps and the finals and even beyond for the project sponsors.