BAL 2022: REG BBC Announces 13-Man Squad

Rwanda Energy Group BBC, commonly known as REG basketball team, and Rwanda’s representatives in Basketball Africa League (BAL) 2022, has announced final thirteen players (13), ahead of the tournament to be held in Dakar Arena- Senegal and Hassan Moustafa Sports Hall in Cairo-Egypt.

The games kickoff today, March 5 at Dakar Arena in Dakar.

The players include Axel Mpoyo, Joy Ighovodja, Cleveland Joseph Thomas Jr, Pitchou Manga, Antony Walker, Adonis Jovon Filer, Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Habimana Ntore , Dieudonné Ndizeye Ndayisaba, Olivier Shyaka, Kaje Elie, Pierre Thierry Vandriessche, and Kami Kabange.

The Rwanda representatives, REG BBC were grouped in the Sahara Conference alongside AS Sale from Morocco, Dakar Universite Club from Senegal, Seydou Legacy Athletique Club, Guinea, and Ferroviário da Beira from Mozambique.

REG will play their first game against AS Salé on Sunday 6.

They will play against Seydou Legacy Athletique on March 9, and then play Dakar Universite Club on March 11.

According to the fixtures, on March 14, REG BCC will play against Tunisian Powerhouse US-Monastir.

Their (REG BBC) last game will be played against Ferroviário da Beira from Mozambique on March 15.

The entire BAL tournament will feature twelve (12) teams from different African countries.

According to the tournament organization, teams are divided into two conferences namely; Sahara Conference and the Nile Conference.

Clubs in each conference will play against each other, the top four teams proceed to the next round of playoffs which will be on a knockout basis including quarterfinals, semifinals and then finals.

The Sahara Conference’s games will take place at the Dakar Arena in Senegal from March 5-15, while the Nile Conference’s group phase will take place at Hassan Mostafa Indoor Sports Complex in Cairo from April 9-19.