Bruce Melodie to Rock Blankets&Wine Festival in Kampala

Rwanda’s budding musician Bruce Melodie is to thrill Ugandans come 27th March at now famous Blankets and Wines concert alongside Ugandan hard artists.

Lately Bruce Melodie has been spending sleepless nights working on a new collabo with Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo and it’s rumoured that the new project will be unveiled at Blankets and Wine festival.

Speaking to KT Press, the Saa Moya famed singer promised to throw a historical show.

‘I know Ugandans are good at having fun and I am ready to give them that; it will also be my first solo show and I want to make history,” he said.

Bruce Melodie is not new in Uganda, he has worked with several established Ugandan artists like late Mwozey Radio, Sheebah, Jamala and Fik Famica.

The singer’s songs like Katarina, Katapila, Bado and Saa Moya are enjoying massive airplay on both radio and television stations.