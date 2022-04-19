The Captain Should Face Tougher Punishment – Gen. Mubarakh on APR’s Jacques Tuyisenge

The President of APR football Club, Lt General Mubarakh Muganga has said that the team captain, forward Jacques Tuyisenge should be given serious punishment given his position.

A couple of weeks ago, Tuyisenge is said to have left the team’s boot camp without informing his manager or any other official.

Ever since, he did not feature among team players, thus missing games of National Championship which is now on day 23rd.

“He left the camp without asking permission, yet, as team captain he had access to any official and could have secured permission with ease. We cannot take the matter lightly,” said Gen. Mubarakh during a press briefing after a win of the team against Bugesera 1-0, Sunday April 18.

“A captain should face tougher punishment when they do wrong, because they are supposed to be role model for their fellows. ”

Gen. Mubarakh said, that Tuyisenge is serving some punishment, but is still team player.

He however said that, if needed be, Tuyisenge can be dismissed because no player makes an exception as far as APR is concerned.

Tuyisenge joined the military side in September 2020 and his contract is set to expire at the end of the season. However, he had been blamed over failure to perform to the team’s expectations.

With this, it’s alleged that he has not been in good books with team head coach, the Maroccan Adil Mohamed.