AS Kigali See off Police To Reach Peace Cup Final

AS Kigali booked a place in the final of the 2022 Peace Cup on Wednesday.

AS Kigali grabbed them a one-goal advantage in last week’s first leg and came into the tie knowing that a draw would be enough.

Police started brilliantly and were ahead after just six minutes when Antoine Dominique scored from a long-range but Aboubakar Lawal put AS Kigali level in the 37th minute, leaving Police with a mountain to climb.

After the interval, it was Antoine Dominique who put Police in front again when he headed home Eric Rutanga’s cross early into the second half to revive their hopes of reaching the final.

The hosts were held with a blow when Tshabalala scored in the 89th to put his side level and make in 3-2 on aggregate.

From then on, Police FC were unable to complete a revival and finished the game with ten men after Nsabimana Eric was sent off in the dying moments of the game after receiving a second yellow card.

AS Kigali will be looking to retain the cup they won in 2019, the last time it was held. They will face APR or Rayon Sports who face off later today in another semi-final. The tie is still open after both sides played out a goalless draw in last week’s first leg.