Police FC Appoints Mashami As Head Coach

Rwanda top flight club Police FC has confirmed Mashami Vincent as their new head coach for the next two years.

The announcement was made on Thursday afternoon after finalizing the contractual process with the club leaders.

The 41-year-old has been out of job for the last five months after the local football governing body decided against extending his contract that expired in February, putting an end to his four-year spell as the national team (Amavubi) coach.

Mashami Vincent replaces Scottish Francis Nuttall who left the club due to poor performance during his time in the club.

This year under Francis Nuttall, Police FC was knocked out from the 2022 Peace Cup semifinals after 2-3 defeat against AS Kigali and finished seventh with 40 points on national league table, an unacceptable performance from the club leaders.

Mashami Vincent, holds both FIFA International and CAF A coaching licenses, and he is returning to the top flight league after coaching Bugesera FC and local giants APR.

Besides Mashami’s appointment, the Rwanda National Police also made new changes in the club management with ACP Yahaya Kamunuga becoming the club chairman, whereas ACP (Rtd) Bosco Rangira and (SP) Regis Ruzindana will assist him as first and second vice-chairman, respectively.

Mashami Vincent will start his task in the club by preparing the team ahead of upcoming season that will kick off on 19th august 2022.