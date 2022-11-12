Amavubi Coach Names Squad To Face Sudan

Rwanda’s national team Amavubi’s head coach Carlos Alós Ferrer, has announced a 25-man squad he will use in upcoming friendly matches against Sudan.

As it expected, both teams will play two games first and return game due on 17th and 19th November at Kigali Stadium. The two encounters are warm-ups for their upcoming 2024 AFCON Qualifiers scheduled in March next year.

In upcoming fixtures, Rwanda will play return games against Senegal and Mozambique, and then two matches against Benin while Sudan will face Gabon in two games then Mauritius and DR Congo.

In the last two warm-up matches held in Morocco, Rwanda played a goalless draw against Guinea Equatorial, while they lost 3-1 to Saint Eloi Lupopo of DR Congo.

Should, against all odds, Amavubi pull it off and qualify, the country will have ended a 17-year wait to return to the continent’s biggest football showpiece. Training camp will be held at Ste Famille Hotel (Kigali) from 14th November 2022.

The Squad

Ishimwe Pierre (APR FC), Ntwari Fiacre (As Kigali), Aime Gael (Gasogi United)

Manishimwe Emmanuel (Far Rabat,Morocco), Manzi Thierry (Rwanda), Ange Jimmy (Trofense,PORTUGAL), Ombolenga Fitina (APR, Rwanda), Niyomugabo Jean Cloude (APR FC, Rwanda), Aimable Nsabimana (Kiyovu, Rwanda),Niyigena Clement (APR FC, Rwanda),Serumogo Ally (Kiyovu sports, Rwanda), York Raphael (Eskilstuna,Sweden), Djihad Bizimana (Deinze, Belgium), Rubanguka Steve (Zimbru Chisinau Moldova), Gilbert Ishimwe (Orebro Syrianska, Sweden), Nshuti Dominic Savio (Police Rwanda),Muhire Kevin (Al-Yarmouk,Kuwait), Niyonzima Ally (Bumamuru, Burundi) Hakeem Sahabo (Lille, France), Muhozi Fred (Kiyovu Sports Rwanda) Habimana Glen Gerard (Victoria Rosport Aktobe, Luxembourg), Tuyisenge Arsene (Rayon Sports, Rwanda), Hakizimana Muhadjir,Al-Kholood, Saudi Arabia), Gerard Gohou Aktobe, Kazakhstan), Mugenzi Bienvenue (Kiyovu Sports Rwanda)